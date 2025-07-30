MCP Access Controls
You can use Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) system to set up granular permissions for authenticating to MCP servers connected to Teleport.
Role configuration
Teleport's
role resource provides the following options for controlling MCP
access:
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: mcp-developer
spec:
allow:
# app_labels: a user with this role will be allowed to connect to
# MCP servers with labels matching below.
app_labels:
"env": "dev"
# app_labels_expression: optional field which has the same purpose of the
# matching app_labels fields, but support predicate expressions instead of
# label matchers.
app_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
# mcp: defines MCP servers related permissions.
mcp:
# tools: list of tools allowed for this role.
#
# No tools are allowed if not specified.
# Each entry can be a literal string, a glob pattern, or a regular
# expression (must start with '^' and end with '$'). A wildcard '*' allows
# all tools.
# This value field also supports variable interpolation.
tools:
- search-files
- slack_*
- ^(get|list|read).*$
- "{{internal.mcp_tools}}"
- "{{external.mcp_tools}}"
deny:
mcp:
# tools: list of tools denied for this role.
tools:
- slack_post_message
Deny rules will match greedily. In the example above,
slack_post_message is
denied even
role.allow.mcp.tools matches it.
Template variables
Similar to other role fields,
app_labels and
mcp fields support templating
variables.
The
external.xyz traits are replaced with values from external single
sign-on providers. For OIDC,
they will be replaced with the value of an "xyz" claim. For SAML, they are
replaced with an "xyz" assertion value.
For full details on how traits work in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.
For example, here is what a role may look like if you want to assign allowed
tools from the user's Okta
mcp_tools assertion:
spec:
allow:
mcp:
tools:
- "{{external.mcp_tools}}"
The
{{internal.mcp_tools}} variables permit sharing allowed MCP tools with
remote clusters. They will be replaced with the respective properties of a
remote user connecting from a root cluster.
For example, suppose a user in the root cluster has the following role:
spec:
allow:
mcp:
tools:
- "slack_*"
The role on the leaf cluster can be set up to use the same tools allowed from the root cluster:
spec:
allow:
mcp:
tools:
- "{{internal.mcp_tools}}"
For full details on how variable expansion works in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.