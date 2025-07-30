Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Databases

Teleport can provide secure connections to your databases while improving both access control and visibility.

Some of the things you can do with database access:

Enable users to retrieve short-lived database certificates using a Single Sign-On flow, thus maintaining their organization-wide identity.

Configure role-based access controls for databases and implement custom Access Request workflows.

Capture database activity in the Teleport audit log.

Teleport protects databases through the Teleport Database Service, which is a Teleport Agent service. For more information on agent services, read Teleport Agent Architecture. You can also learn how to deploy a pool of Teleport Agents to run multiple agent services.

Getting Started Guide: Getting started with Teleport database access and AWS Aurora PostgreSQL.

Access Controls: Role-based access control (RBAC) for Teleport database access.

Using the Teleport Database Service (section): Guides to possibilities for running the Teleport Database Service.