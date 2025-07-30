Database Access FAQ
This page provides the answers to common questions about enrolling databases with Teleport. For a list of frequently asked questions about Teleport in general, see Frequently Asked Questions.
Which database protocols does Teleport the Database Service support?
The Teleport Database Service currently supports the following protocols:
- Cassandra
- ClickHouse
- CockroachDB
- DynamoDB
- MariaDB
- Microsoft SQL Server
- MongoDB
- MySQL
- Oracle
- OpenSearch
- PostgreSQL
- Redis and Valkey
- Snowflake
For PostgreSQL, Oracle and MySQL, the following Cloud-hosted versions are supported in addition to self-hosted deployments:
- Amazon RDS
- Amazon Aurora (except for Amazon Aurora Serverless, which doesn't support IAM authentication)
- Amazon Redshift
- Google Cloud SQL
- Azure Database
- Oracle Exadata
See the available guides for all supported configurations.
Which PostgreSQL protocol features are not supported?
The following PostgreSQL protocol features aren't currently supported:
- Any authentication methods except for client certificate authentication and IAM authentication for cloud databases.
Are database sessions listed under recorded sessions?
You can view database session activity in the audit log.
After a session is uploaded, you can play back the audit data
with the
tsh play command.
Database session ID will be in a UUID format (ex:
307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101)
See the audit log to get a database session ID with a key of
sid.
Example:
tsh play --format json 307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101
{
"cluster_name": "teleport.example.com",
"code": "TDB02I",
"db_name": "example",
"db_origin": "dynamic",
"db_protocol": "postgres",
"db_query": "select * from sample;",
"db_roles": [
"access"
],
"db_service": "example",
"db_type": "rds",
"db_uri": "databases-1.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432",
"db_user": "alice",
"ei": 2,
"event": "db.session.query",
"sid": "307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101",
"success": true,
"time": "2023-10-06T10:58:32.88Z",
"uid": "a649d925-9dac-44cc-bd04-4387c295580f",
"user": "alice"
}
The audit log is viewable under Audit in the left-hand pane via the Web UI for users with permission to the
event resources. Database sessions do not appear
in the session recordings page.
Can database clients use a public address different from the web public address?
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
When configuring the Teleport Proxy Service, administrators can set the
postgres_public_addr and
mysql_public_addr configuration fields to public
addresses over which respective database clients should connect. See
Proxy Configuration for
more details.
This is useful when the Teleport Web UI is running behind an L7 load balancer (e.g. ALB in AWS), in which case the PostgreSQL/MySQL proxy needs to be exposed on a plain TCP load balancer (e.g. NLB in AWS).
Using TLS routing for the Teleport Proxy Service allows for all database connections with the web public address.
In Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), database connections use the web public address since TLS routing is applied.
Do you support X database client?
Teleport relies on client certificates for authentication, so any database client that supports this method of authentication and uses modern TLS (1.2+) should work.
Standard command-line clients such as
psql,
mysql,
mongo or
mongosh are
supported. There are also instructions for configuring select
graphical clients.
When will you support X database?
We plan to support more databases in the future based on customer demand.
See if the database you're interested in has already been requested among GitHub issues or open a new issue to register your interest.
Can I provide a custom CA certificate?
Yes, you can pass custom CA certificate by using a
configuration file
(look at
ca_cert_file).
Can I provide a custom DNS name for Teleport generated CA?
Yes, use
server_name under the
tls section in your Teleport configuration
file. Please look on our reference
configuration file
for more details.
Can I disable CA verification when connecting to a database?
Yes, although it is not recommended. Certificate verification prevents person-in-the-middle attacks and makes sure that you are connected to the database that you intended to.
Teleport also allows you to edit your
configuration file
to provide a custom CA certificate (
ca_cert_file) or custom DNS name
(
server_name), which is more secure.
If none of the above options work for you and you still want to disable the CA
check, you can use
mode under the
tls option in the Teleport configuration file.
For more details please refer to the reference configuration file.
Can I disable read-only and custom endpoints from auto-discovered databases?
Yes, you can use the Teleport generated label
endpoint-type on your
aws
matcher to filter the endpoints. For example, to disable read-only and custom
endpoints for RDS auto-discovery, you can specify other endpoint types to
match:
aws:
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-west-1"]
tags:
"env": "dev"
"endpoint-type":
- "primary"
- "instance"
See labels reference for a full list of Teleport generated labels and values.