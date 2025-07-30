Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Using the Teleport Database Service

The Teleport Database Service proxies connections to databases protected by Teleport. Read more about deploying the Teleport Database Service and enrolling databases:

High Availability: Learn how to deploy multiple instances of the Teleport Database Service to proxy the same set of databases.

Dynamic Registration: Learn how to enroll databases without re-deploying the Teleport Database Service.

Health Checks: Learn how to configure Teleport database health checks and view health information.

The Teleport Database Service is one service that you can run on an a Teleport agent. Read the Teleport Agents documentation for all of the methods you can use to join agents to your cluster in order to proxy various kinds of infrastructure resources.