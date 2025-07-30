Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Troubleshooting Database Access Report an issue with this page

Common issues and resolution steps.

Attempts to connect to the database fail with a message similar to "dial tcp ... i/o timeout".

The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.

Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.

Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.

Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.

tip On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running nc to check if it can reach the database port. Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com

Database port: 5432 nc -zv database-host database-port

Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database. Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console. Identify the private IP address of the database. Create and analyze a network path: Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.

Set the path destination to the database IP. Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.

Attempts to connect to the database fail, and the error message returned is similar to: "Database service could not validate database’s certificate: certificate expired.".

Solution: Renew the database certificate.

The Teleport Database Service uses a Teleport-issued certificate to authenticate with the Database. This error happens when Teleport cannot authenticate, often due to expired certificates.

The command used to generate a new certificate is tctl auth sign . For example, to create a certificate for PostgreSQL, the command looks like this:



tctl auth sign --format=db --host=db.example.com --out=server --ttl=2190h

In this example, db.example.com is the hostname where the Teleport Database Service can reach the PostgreSQL server.

Each database uses a different format. You can check your database guide for more details and examples:

After the new certificate is issued, update your database to make it take effect.

Attempts to connect to the database fail with an error message similar to: "access to db denied".

Solution: Configure the database instance and Teleport role-based access control (RBAC) to allow the user access.

Check that the database user and database name (aka schema) you are trying to access via tsh exist in the database instance. When referring to "database name" or db_names , this is not the same as the name field in the db_service section of your Database Service configuration; this is referring to database names or schemas within a particular database instance.

Once your database instance is configured, Teleport RBAC must be configured to allow access. Assign the Teleport user a role that allows db_users , db_names , and db_labels matching the database user, database name, and Teleport static or dynamic labels for the database. Additionally, check that the user does not have role(s) that deny the corresponding db_users , db_names , or db_labels .

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases. When connecting to a PostgreSQL or MongoDB instance, be sure to specify --db-name : $ tsh db connect --db-user=exampleuser --db-name=exampledb

For example, the following user and role resources allow the Teleport user [email protected] to access any database name or database user within a production database except for the admin database user or the postgres database name:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: db-developer description: "Example role that grants restricted access to production databases" spec: allow: db_labels: environment: [ "prod" ] db_users: [ " {{internal.db_users}} " ] db_names: [ " {{internal.db_names}} " ] deny: db_users: [ "admin" ] db_names: [ "postgres" ] kind: user metadata: name: [email protected] spec: roles: [ "db-developer" ] traits: db_users: [ "*" ] db_names: [ "*" ]

The internal.db_users and internal.db_names traits are replaced with values from the Teleport local user database. For full details on how traits work in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.

Now suppose we want to grant Alice more permissive access. To keep this example simple, let's just assign Alice a different role. Update Alice's roles to include just the default Teleport role access , which allows access to all resources. We can update a user's roles from the command-line by using either tctl users update or tctl create :

tctl users update

tctl create $ tctl users update [email protected] --set-roles=access Open Alice's user resource in your text editor: tctl edit users/ [email protected] Then modify the resource to assign the access role: kind: user metadata: name: [email protected] spec: roles: [ "access" ] traits: db_users: [ "*" ] db_names: [ "*" ] Save and close the file to apply your changes.

Now Alice can connect to any database in the Teleport cluster using any database user or database name.

This example is intentionally simple; we could have configured Alice's permissions using more fine-grained control. For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see the RBAC documentation.

When TLS Routing is disable by default, the Teleport Proxy Service returns 8.0.0-Teleport as the MySQL server version. In some cases, like connecting with a GUI Client, this can result in obtaining an Unknown system variable 'query_cache_size' error that indicates that MySQL capabilities were not properly negotiated between the MySQL client and server.

One way to solve this issue is to use the TLS Routing feature, where the Teleport Proxy Service propagates the correct MySQL server version via TLS Routing extensions.

If migration to TLS Routing is not possible, another way to bypass this error is to use the Teleport local proxy command, which allows you to establish a TLS Routing connection to the Teleport Proxy Service even if TLS Routing was not enabled on the Teleport cluster.