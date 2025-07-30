Kubernetes Clusters
The guides in this section explain how to protect Kubernetes clusters with Teleport.
Getting started
- Introduction to Enrolling Kubernetes Clusters: Learn how Teleport can protect your Kubernetes clusters with RBAC, audit logging, and more.
- Enroll a Kubernetes Cluster: Demonstrates how to enroll a Kubernetes cluster as a resource protected by Teleport.
Guides
- Registering Kubernetes Clusters with Teleport (section): How to manually add a Kubernetes cluster to Teleport after creating it.
- Setting Up Access Controls for Kubernetes: How to configure Teleport roles to access clusters, groups, users, and resources in Kubernetes.
Configuration & management
- Access Controls: How the Teleport Kubernetes Service applies RBAC to manage access to Kubernetes
Troubleshooting & support
- FAQ: Frequently asked questions about protecting Kubernetes clusters with Teleport.
- Troubleshooting: Troubleshooting common issues with protecting Kubernetes clusters with Teleport.