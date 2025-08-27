Version: 17.x

Kubernetes Clusters

The guides in this section explain how to protect Kubernetes clusters with Teleport.

Introduction to Enrolling Kubernetes Clusters: Learn how Teleport can protect your Kubernetes clusters with RBAC, audit logging, and more.

Enroll a Kubernetes Cluster: Demonstrates how to enroll a Kubernetes cluster as a resource protected by Teleport.

Registering Kubernetes Clusters with Teleport (section): How to manually add a Kubernetes cluster to Teleport after creating it.

Setting Up Access Controls for Kubernetes: How to configure Teleport roles to access clusters, groups, users, and resources in Kubernetes.

Access Controls: How the Teleport Kubernetes Service applies RBAC to manage access to Kubernetes