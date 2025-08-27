Version: 17.x

On this page

Applications Report an issue with this page

The guides in this section explain how to protect applications with Teleport by deploying the Teleport Application Service.

It is also possible to enroll applications in your cluster by deploying the Teleport SAML identity provider and configuring the applications as service providers. For more information, read Configure Teleport as an identity provider.

Introduction to Enrolling Applications: How to set up Teleport to protect applications and cloud provider APIs

Protect a Web Application with Teleport: Provides instructions to set up the Teleport Application Service and enable secure access to a web application.

Guides (section): Guides for configuring Teleport application access.

Securing Access to Cloud APIs (section): How to use Teleport to achieve secure access while managing your cloud-based infrastructure.

JWT Authentication (section): Guides for using Teleport application access JWT authentication.

Role-Based Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport application access.