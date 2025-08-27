VNet
VNet automatically proxies connections made to TCP applications available under the public address of a Proxy Service. This guide explains how to configure VNet to support apps with custom public addresses.
How it works
Let's assume that a user has logged in to a cluster through a Proxy Service available at
teleport.example.com. There's a leaf cluster associated with that cluster. It has its own Proxy
Service available at
leaf.example.com. Once started, VNet captures DNS queries for both of those
domains and their subdomains.
Type A and AAAA queries are matched against
public_addr of applications registered in both
clusters. If there's a match and the application is registered as a TCP application, VNet responds
with a virtual IP address over which the connection will be proxied to the app. In any other
case, the query is forwarded to the default DNS name server used by the OS.
If you want VNet to forward connections to an app that has a custom
public_addr set, you need
to first update the VNet config in the Auth Service to include a matching DNS zone.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport (v16.0.0 or higher) cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- A TCP application connected to the cluster.
- A domain name under your control.
In this guide, we'll use the example app from TCP Application Access guide and make it available through VNet at tcp-app.company.test with company.test as the custom DNS zone.
Step 1/3. Configure custom DNS zone
Create a file called
vnet-config.yaml which specifies the custom DNS zone. In our case the
public_addr of the app is going to be
tcp-app.company.test, so we're going to set
company.test as
suffix:
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
custom_dns_zones:
- suffix: suffix
Create the VNet config:
tctl create vnet-config.yamlvnet_config has been created
suffix doesn't have to point to a domain that's exactly one level above the
public_addr of an
app. Any level of nesting works. For example, you can have an app under
tcp-app.foo.bar.qux.test
and the suffix can be set to
bar.qux.test.
Step 2/3. Set
public_addr of the app
Set
public_addr field of the application in the Application Service configuration file
/etc/teleport.yaml and restart the
teleport daemon.
version: v3
# …
app_service:
# …
apps:
- name: "tcp-app"
uri: tcp://localhost:5432
public_addr: "public_addr"
Step 3/3. Connect
Once you start VNet, you should be able to connect to the
application over the custom
public_addr using the application client you would normally use to
connect to it. You might need to restart VNet if it was already running while you were making
changes to the cluster.
Next steps
Configuring IPv4 CIDR range
Each cluster has a configurable IPv4 CIDR range which VNet uses when assigning IP addresses to
applications from that cluster. Root and leaf clusters can use different ranges. The default is
100.64.0.0/10 and it can be changed by setting the
ipv4_cidr_range field of the VNet config.
Create a file called
vnet-config.yaml:
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10"
Create the VNet config:
tctl create vnet-config.yamlvnet_config has been created
If the config already exists, you can use
tctl edit instead:
$ tctl edit vnet_config
When starting, VNet needs to assign an IPv4 address for its virtual network device. To pick an address, VNet arbitrarily chooses a root cluster that the user is logged in to and picks an address from the range used by that cluster. If your cluster uses a custom range, but your users are logged in to other clusters that are not under your control, this might cause VNet to pick an address for the TUN device from a range offered by one of those clusters.
Configuring leaf cluster apps
To make a leaf cluster app accessible over a custom
public_addr, you need to follow the same steps while being logged in directly to the leaf cluster.
Accessing web apps through VNet
VNet does not officially support web apps yet.
However, since all web apps are served over TCP, it's possible to convert a web
app to a TCP app to make it available via VNet.
You'll need to change the
uri of the application to use
tcp:// instead of
https://.
Exposing plain HTTP web apps or APIs via VNet is not recommended. Untrusted websites can potentially use DNS rebinding attacks to bypass the browser’s Same-Origin Policy and issue plain HTTP requests to VNet IP addresses. It is strongly recommended to either avoid VNet for plain HTTP access or implement one or more of the following mitigations for DNS rebinding attacks:
- upgrade these APIs to HTTPS or another protocol
- enforce a Host header allowlist at the HTTP server
- block browser access to HTTP websites
There are a few more caveats when converting a Teleport web app to a TCP app:
- The Teleport Web UI uses HSTS.
If the application is going to be served from a subdomain of a Proxy Service
it must use HTTPS, it will not be accessible in browsers over plain HTTP.
It's possible to work around this by setting a custom
public_addras explained above in this guide to an address that is not a subdomain of the proxy address.
- HTTPS Applications must handle their own TLS connections and have
a valid certificate for the app
public_addr.
- JWT Tokens, redirects and header rewrites are not available for TCP apps.
- Teleport records the start and the end of a session for TCP apps in the audit log, but session chunks are not captured.
The important thing to understand is that VNet doesn't do anything extra with a
TCP connection, it tunnels it directly to the target application's
uri.
The application layer protocol is determined solely by the app itself and its
clients.