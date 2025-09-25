246 docs tagged with "zero-trust"

Skip to main content

Access Controls Reference

Explains the configuration settings that you can include in a Teleport role, which enables you to apply access controls for your infrastructure.

Agent Services

Includes guides to use while using the SSH Service, Database Service, and other Teleport Agent services.

Applications

Guides to using Teleport to protect web applications, cloud provider APIs, and more.

AWS OIDC Integration

How to connect your AWS account with Teleport and provide access to AWS resources.

Compliance Frameworks

How to use Teleport's access controls to streamline compliance without sacrificing productivity.

Databases

Teleport database access introduction, demo and resources.

Directory Sharing

Teleport desktop Directory Sharing lets you easily send files to a remote desktop.

Enroll AWS Databases

Provides instructions on protecting databases in your AWS-managed infrastructure with Teleport.

Enroll Azure Databases

Provides instructions on protecting databases in your Azure-managed infrastructure with Teleport.

Enrolling Teleport Resources

Provides step-by-step instructions for enrolling servers, databases, and other infrastructure resources with your Teleport cluster.

External Audit Storage

Store audit logs and session recordings on your own infrastructure with Teleport Enterprise Cloud.

Infrastructure as Code

An introduction to Teleport's dynamic resources, which make it possible to apply settings to remote clusters using infrastructure as code.

JetBrains SFTP

How to use a JetBrains IDE to manipulate files on a remote host with Teleport

Join Services with a Secure Token

This guide shows you how to join a Teleport instance to your cluster using a join token in order to proxy access to resources in your infrastructure.

Joining Sessions

Describes shared sessions and how to configure roles to support joining sessions in a Teleport cluster.

Joining Teleport Agents

Deploy Agents to enroll resources in your infrastructure with Teleport. You can run multiple Teleport services per Agent.

Linux Servers

Guides to protecting Linux servers with Teleport, including OpenSSH servers.

Local Users

Learn how to manage local users in Teleport. Local users are stored on the Auth Service instead of a third-party identity provider.

Passwordless

Learn how to use passwordless authentication with Teleport.

Server Auto-Discovery

You can set up the Teleport Discovery Service to automatically enroll servers in your infrastructure.

Teleport Agent Architecture

Describes the architecture that enables Teleport to securely proxy client traffic to infrastructure resources.

Teleport Auto-Discovery

Learn how to use the Teleport Discovery Service, which automatically enrolls resources by query APIs

Teleport Role Templates

This guide explains templating in Teleport roles. Templates allow you to enable access to resources depending on the traits of a local or single sign-on user.

Terraform Starter Setup

Provides an example to help you get started managing dynamic resources in a Teleport cluster using Terraform.

User Types

Describes the different types of Teleport users and their properties.

Using the Teleport API

Guides to writing a client application for the Teleport gRPC API, which makes it possible to programmatically manage dynamic resources.

Using the tsh Command Line Tool

This reference shows you how to use Teleport's tsh tool to authenticate to a cluster, explore your infrastructure, and connect to a resource.

VNet

How to configure custom DNS zones for VNet

Web Application Access

In this getting started guide, learn how to connect an application to your Teleport cluster by running the Teleport Application Service.