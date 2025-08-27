Cluster Access and RBAC
Teleport gives you fine-grained control over who can access resources in your infrastructure as well as how they can access those resources. Once you have deployed a Teleport cluster, configure access controls to achieve the right security policies for your organization.
- Dual Authorization: Protect access to critical resources with dual authorization.
- Role Templates: Set up Dynamic Access Policies with Role Templates.
- Impersonating Teleport Users: Create certificates for CI/CD with impersonation.
- Passwordless: Use passwordless authentication.
- Multi-Factor: WebAuthn: Add multi-factor authentication through WebAuthn.
- Per-Session MFA: Per-session multi-mactor authentication.
- MFA for Administrative Actions: Multi-mactor authentication for admin actions.
- Locking: Lock access to active user sessions or hosts.
- Joining Sessions: Configure access to existing sessions.
- Hardware Key Support: Enforce the use of hardware-based private keys.
- Device Trust: Register and enforce trusted devices.
- Headless WebAuthn: Login with Webauthn from a remote device.
- IP Pinning: Pin a user's certificates to a login IP address.