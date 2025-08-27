Dual Authorization
You can set up Teleport to require the approval of multiple team members to perform some critical actions. Here are the most common scenarios:
- Improve the security of your system and prevent one successful phishing attack from compromising your system.
- Satisfy FedRAMP AC-3 Dual authorization control that requires approval of two authorized individuals.
In this guide, we will set up Teleport's Just-in-Time Access Requests to require
the approval of two team members for a privileged role
elevated-access.
The steps below describe how to use Teleport with Mattermost. You can also integrate with many other providers.
Dual Authorization requires Teleport Identity Governance.
How it works
Teleport administrators can configure a role that allows elevated privileges as long as multiple additional users approve a request for that role. When a user requests access to the elevated role, they create an Access Request resource on the Teleport Auth Service backend.
A Teleport Access Request plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service and receives a gRPC message whenever a Teleport user creates or updates an Access Request. The plugin then manages updates in a third-party communication platform, in this case, Mattermost. Users can then approve and deny Access Requests by following a message link.
Prerequisites
- Mattermost installed.
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
docker run --name mattermost-preview -d --publish 8065:8065 --add-host dockerhost:127.0.0.1 mattermost/mattermost-preview
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/2. Set up a Teleport bot
Create a bot within Mattermost
Enable bot account creation in "System Console -> Integrations".
Toggle
Enable Bot Account Creation.
Go back to your team settings, navigate to "Integrations -> Bot Accounts". Press "Add Bot Account".
Add the "Post All" permission on the new account.
Create the bot and save the access token.
Set up RBAC for the plugin
Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.
Define a user and role called
access-plugin by adding the following content to
a file called
access-plugin.yaml:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: access-plugin
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['access_request']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
- resources: ['access_plugin_data']
verbs: ['update']
# Optional: Required to use access monitoring rules.
- resources: ['access_monitoring_rule']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
# Optional: In order to provide access list review reminders, permissions to list and read access lists
# are necessary. This is currently only supported for a subset of plugins.
- resources: ['access_list']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
# Optional: To display logins permitted by roles, the plugin also needs
# permission to read the role resource.
- resources: ['role']
verbs: ['read']
# Optional: To have the users traits apply when evaluating the roles,
# the plugin also needs permission to read users.
- resources: ['user']
verbs: ['read']
# Optional: To display user-friendly names in resource-based Access
# Requests instead of resource IDs, the plugin also needs permission
# to list the resources being requested. Include this along with the
# list-access-request-resources role definition.
review_requests:
preview_as_roles:
- list-access-request-resources
---
kind: user
metadata:
name: access-plugin
spec:
roles: ['access-plugin']
version: v2
---
# Optional, for displaying friendly names of resources. Resource types and
# labels can be further limited to only the resources that access can be
# requested to.
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: list-access-request-resources
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['node', 'app', 'db', 'kube_cluster']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
node_labels:
'*': '*'
kubernetes_labels:
'*': '*'
db_labels:
'*': '*'
app_labels:
'*': '*'
group_labels:
'*': '*'
Create the user and role:
tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the
access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we
will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the
access-plugin role and user.
If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using
tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation
privileges.
To grant your user impersonation privileges for
access-plugin, define a role
called
access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into
a file called
access-plugin-impersonator.yaml:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: access-plugin-impersonator
spec:
allow:
impersonate:
roles:
- access-plugin
users:
- access-plugin
Create the
access-plugin-impersonator role:
tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the
access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to
the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the
access-plugin role
and user:
Assign the
access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
access-plugin-impersonatorto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
access-plugin-impersonatorto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
access-plugin-impersonatorto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the
access-plugin
role and user.
Export the access-plugin identity files
Like all Teleport users,
access-plugin needs signed credentials in order to
connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the
tctl auth sign command to
request these credentials.
The following
tctl auth sign command impersonates the
access-plugin user,
generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local
directory:
tctl auth sign --user=access-plugin --out=identity
The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS.
The identity file,
identity, includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The
plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which
establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin
uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the
Auth Service's gRPC endpoint.
Certificate Lifetime
By default,
tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short
lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine
ID to programmatically issue and renew
certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started
guide to learn more.
Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials.
For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is
valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing
a
max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a
--ttl
when logging in:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060
If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin:
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentialssudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials
If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file:
kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity plugin-identity
Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the
tctl auth sign command again.
We'll reference the exported file(s) later when configuring the plugin.
Install the plugin
- Download
- Docker Image
- From Source
- Helm Chart
Access Request Plugins are available as
amd64 and
arm64 Linux binaries for downloading.
Replace
ARCH with your required version.
curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-mattermost-v17.7.2-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-access-mattermost-v17.7.2-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gzcd teleport-access-mattermostsudo ./install
Make sure the binary is installed:
teleport-mattermost versionteleport-mattermost v17.7.2 git:teleport-mattermost-v17.7.2-fffffffff go1.23.12
docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-mattermost:17.7.2
Make sure the plugin is installed by running the following command:
docker run public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-mattermost:17.7.2 versionteleport-mattermost v17.7.2 git:teleport-mattermost-v17.7.2-api/14.0.0-gd1e081e 1.23.12
For a list of available tags, visit Amazon ECR Public Gallery.
To install from source you need
git and
go installed. If you do not have Go
installed, visit the Go downloads page.
git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17cd teleport/integrations/access/mattermostgit checkout v17.7.2make build/teleport-mattermost
Move the
teleport-mattermost binary into your PATH.
Make sure the binary is installed:
teleport-mattermost versionteleport-mattermost v17.7.2 git:teleport-mattermost-v17.7.2-fffffffff go1.23.12
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository:
helm repo update
- Download
- From Source
Access Request Plugins are available as
amd64 or
arm64 Linux binaries for downloading.
Replace
ARCH with your required version.
curl -L https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-mattermost-v17.7.2-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-access-mattermost-v17.7.2-linux-ARCH-bin.tar.gzcd teleport-access-mattermost./install
To install from source you need
git and
go installed. If you do not have Go
installed, visit the Go downloads page.
git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17cd teleport/integrations/access/mattermostgit checkout v17.7.2make build/teleport-mattermost
teleport-mattermost configure > /etc/teleport-mattermost.toml
Update the config with the Teleport address, Mattermost URL, and a bot token:
# example mattermost configuration TOML file
[teleport]
auth_server = "myinstance.teleport.sh:443" # Teleport Cloud proxy HTTPS address
identity = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/identity" # Identity file path
refresh_identity = true # Refresh identity file on a periodic basis.
[mattermost]
url = "https://mattermost.example.com" # Mattermost Server URL
team = "team-name" # Mattermost team in which the channel resides.
channel = "channel-name" # Mattermost Channel name to post requests to
token = "api-token" # Mattermost Bot OAuth token
secret = "signing-secret-value" # Mattermost API signing Secret
[http]
public_addr = "example.com" # URL on which callback server is accessible externally, e.g. [https://]teleport-mattermost.example.com
# listen_addr = ":8081" # Network address in format [addr]:port on which callback server listens, e.g. 0.0.0.0:443
https_key_file = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/server.key" # TLS private key
https_cert_file = "/var/lib/teleport/plugins/mattermost/server.crt" # TLS certificate
[log]
output = "stderr" # Logger output. Could be "stdout", "stderr" or "/var/lib/teleport/mattermost.log"
severity = "INFO" # Logger severity. Could be "INFO", "ERROR", "DEBUG" or "WARN".
Step 2/2. Configure dual authorization
In this section, we will use an example to show you how to require dual authorization for a user to assume a role.
Require dual authorization for a role
Alice and Ivan are reviewers. They can approve requests for assuming role
elevated-access. Bob is a DevOps engineer and can assume the
elevated-access role if two members
of the
reviewer role approve the request.
Create the following
elevated-access,
dbreviewer and
devops roles:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: dbreviewer
spec:
allow:
review_requests:
roles: ['elevated-access']
---
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: devops
spec:
allow:
request:
roles: ['elevated-access']
thresholds:
- approve: 2
deny: 1
---
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: elevated-access
spec:
allow:
logins: ['root']
node_labels:
'env': 'prod'
'type': 'db'
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
The commands below create the local users Bob, Alice, and Ivan.
tctl users add [email protected] --roles=devopstctl users add [email protected] --roles=dbreviewertctl users add [email protected] --roles=dbreviewer
Create an Access Request
Bob does not have a role
elevated-access assigned to him, but can create an Access Request for this role in the Web UI or CLI:
- Web UI
- Terminal
Bob has to set valid emails of Alice and Ivan matching in Mattermost.tsh request create --roles=elevated-access [email protected],[email protected]
The Web UI will notify the admin:
The request can then be reviewed and approved through the Web UI or CLI:
- Web UI
- CLI
tsh request list
ID User Roles Created (UTC) Status
------------------------------------ ---------- --------------- ------------------- ------
0193496f-268c-727e-b696-600a868429ff test (Bob) elevated-access 21 Nov 24 18:50 UTC PENDINGtsh request review --approve --reason="Need to gain elevated-access for investigation" 0193496f-268c-727e-b696-600a868429ff
Successfully submitted review. Request state: APPROVED
If the user has created a request using CLI, the role will be assumed once it has been approved, or they can assume the role using the Web UI.
Troubleshooting
Certificate errors in self-hosted deployments
You may be getting certificate errors if Teleport's Auth Service is missing an address in the server certificate:
authentication handshake failed: x509: cannot validate certificate for 127.0.0.1 because it doesn't contain any IP SANs
x509: certificate is valid for,*.teleport.cluster.local, teleport.cluster.local, not example.com
To fix the problem, update the Auth Service with a public address, and restart Teleport:
auth_service:
public_addr: ['localhost:3025', 'example.com:3025']