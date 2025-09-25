56 docs tagged with "identity-governance"

Access Azure Portal and CLI Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP

Access GCP Web Console and API with federated authentication Manage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) web console access with Teleport SAML IdP.

Access List Reference An explanation and overview of Access Lists in Teleport.

Access Lists Use Access Lists in Teleport

Access Monitoring Learn how to use Access Monitoring.

Access Requests with Datadog Incident Management How to set up Teleport's Datadog Incident Management plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Email How to set up the Teleport email plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Access Requests with Microsoft Teams How to set up Teleport's Microsoft Teams plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with Opsgenie How to set up Teleport's Opsgenie plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Access Requests with ServiceNow How to set up Teleport's ServiceNow plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

AWS IAM Identity Center Provides an overview of the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Configure Access Requests Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.

Configure Teleport as an identity provider How to set up Teleport's identity provider functionality

Device Trust Teleport Device Trust Concepts

Device Trust How Teleport Device Trust works.

Enforce Device Trust Learn how to enforce trusted devices with Teleport

Enroll the Teleport Okta Integration Describes how to set up the Teleport Okta integration in order to grant Teleport users access to resources managed in Okta.

Entra ID Integration Describes how Entra ID integration works in Teleport.

Entra ID Integration FAQ Frequently asked questions on the Teleport Entra ID integration.

Getting Started with Access Lists Learn how to use Access Lists to manage and audit long lived access to Teleport resources.

Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Getting Started with Device Trust Get started with Teleport Device Trust

Getting started with Entra ID integration Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration in Teleport.

Guided Okta SSO Integration Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.

Jamf Pro Integration Sync your Jamf Pro inventory into Teleport

Just-in-Time Access Request Plugins Use Teleport's Access Request plugins to least-privilege access without sacrificing productivity.

Just-in-Time Access Requests Use just-in-time Access Requests to request elevated privileges.

Manage Trusted Devices Learn how to manage Trusted Devices

Manual Entra ID integration configuration Describes how to manually set up Entra ID for Teleport Entra ID integration.

Migrating AWS IAM Identity Center from Okta to Teleport Explains how to migrate an Identity Center instance from Okta control to Teleport control.

Nested Access Lists Learn how to use nested Access Lists to manage complex permissions and grant inheritance in Teleport.

Okta App and Group Sync Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.

Okta SCIM Integration Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.

Okta User Sync Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.

Resource Access Requests Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.

Role Access Requests Use Just-in-time Access Requests to request new roles with elevated privileges.

Routing Access Request Notifications How to set up Teleport's Access Monitoring Rules to route Access Request notifications

Run the Discord Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Discord plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Jira Access Request Plugin How to set up the Teleport Jira plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.

Run the Mattermost Access Request plugin How to set up Teleport's Mattermost plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the PagerDuty Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's PagerDuty plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

Run the Slack Access Request Plugin How to set up Teleport's Slack plugin for privilege elevation approvals.

SAML Identity Provider Reference Reference documentation for the SAML identity provider

SAML IdP Attribute Mapping How to map user attributes to custom SAML response

Session and Identity Locking How to lock compromised users or agents

Teleport Community Edition Role Access Requests Teleport Community Edition allows users to request access to roles from the CLI.

Teleport Identity Governance Provides guides on Teleport Identity Governance.

teleport-plugin-datadog Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-datadog Helm chart

teleport-plugin-jira Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart

teleport-plugin-mattermost Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart

teleport-plugin-msteams Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-msteams Helm chart

teleport-plugin-pagerduty Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart

teleport-plugin-slack Chart Reference Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-slack Helm chart

Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana Configure Grafana to use identities provided by Teleport.

Using Teleport as a SAML identity provider How to configure and use Teleport as a SAML identity provider.