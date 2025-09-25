56 docs tagged with "identity-governance"

Access Azure Portal and CLI
Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP
Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP
Manage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) web console access with Teleport SAML IdP.
An explanation and overview of Access Lists in Teleport.
Use Access Lists in Teleport
Learn how to use Access Monitoring.
How to set up Teleport's Datadog Incident Management plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up the Teleport email plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.
How to set up Teleport's Microsoft Teams plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up Teleport's Opsgenie plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up Teleport's ServiceNow plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
Provides an overview of the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.
Describes the options available for configuring just-in-time access to roles and resources in your Teleport cluster.
How to set up Teleport's identity provider functionality
Teleport Device Trust Concepts
How Teleport Device Trust works.
Learn how to enforce trusted devices with Teleport
Describes how to set up the Teleport Okta integration in order to grant Teleport users access to resources managed in Okta.
Describes how Entra ID integration works in Teleport.
Frequently asked questions on the Teleport Entra ID integration.
Learn how to use Access Lists to manage and audit long lived access to Teleport resources.
Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.
Get started with Teleport Device Trust
Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration in Teleport.
Explains how to enroll Okta in your Teleport cluster as an identity provider for single sign-on using the guided flow.
Sync your Jamf Pro inventory into Teleport
Use Teleport's Access Request plugins to least-privilege access without sacrificing productivity.
Use just-in-time Access Requests to request elevated privileges.
Learn how to manage Trusted Devices
Describes how to manually set up Entra ID for Teleport Entra ID integration.
Explains how to migrate an Identity Center instance from Okta control to Teleport control.
Learn how to use nested Access Lists to manage complex permissions and grant inheritance in Teleport.
Explains how to enable the Okta app and group sync integration, which imports Okta configurations into the Teleport RBAC system.
Explains how to use the guided integration enrollment flow to enable the Okta SCIM integration, which allows Teleport to immediately reflect changes in Okta.
Explains how to set up Okta user sync with the guided integration flow.
Teleport allows users to request access to specific resources from the CLI or UI. Requests can be escalated via ChatOps or anywhere else via our flexible Authorization Workflow API.
Use Just-in-time Access Requests to request new roles with elevated privileges.
How to set up Teleport's Access Monitoring Rules to route Access Request notifications
How to set up Teleport's Discord plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up the Teleport Jira plugin to notify users when another user requests elevated privileges.
How to set up Teleport's Mattermost plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up Teleport's PagerDuty plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
How to set up Teleport's Slack plugin for privilege elevation approvals.
Reference documentation for the SAML identity provider
How to map user attributes to custom SAML response
How to lock compromised users or agents
Teleport Community Edition allows users to request access to roles from the CLI.
Provides guides on Teleport Identity Governance.
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-datadog Helm chart
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-jira Helm chart
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-mattermost Helm chart
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-msteams Helm chart
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-pagerduty Helm chart
Values that can be set using the teleport-plugin-slack Helm chart
Configure Grafana to use identities provided by Teleport.
How to configure and use Teleport as a SAML identity provider.
Provides an overview of the Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.