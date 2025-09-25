Version: 17.x

On this page

Rotating the AWS IAM Identity Center SCIM token Report an issue with this page

This guide will show you how to rotate the SCIM bearer token in Teleport using tctl .

Teleport provisions AWS users and groups into AWS IAM Identity Center via SCIM. The Teleport SCIM client authenticates itself to AWS IAM Identity Center using a bearer token. By their nature bearer tokens need to be rotated occasionally to maintain security.

You can generate the new SCIM bearer token by following the AWS IAM Identity Center Rotate an access token user guide.

Be sure to capture the token value displayed at the end of the AWS token creation flow, as AWS will not display it again.

info This functionality is only available in tctl and cannot yet be done in the Teleport UI.

$ tctl plugins rotate awsic ${TOKEN}

Once the SCIM token is updated Teleport will check to see if the actual token value has changed. If so, Teleport will automatically restart the Identity Center integration for it to pick up and use the new token.

By default, tctl will validate that the supplied token can be used to successfully authenticate with the configured SCIM service. If, for example, the target SCIM is unavailable and you want to force the token rotation you can disable the token validation with the --no-validate-token flag.