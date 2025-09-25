Version: 17.x

Advanced Identity Center Options

The Identity Center Integration can be configured to handle various advanced use cases that are ot necessarily supported by the default installation flow. This guide describes these advanced options and use cases.

By default, the AWS Identity Center integration will create a Teleport role for every possible combination of AWS Account and Permission Set managed by your AWS Identity Center instance. If your Identity Center controls a large number of AWS Accounts and/or Permission Sets, this may end up creating so many roles that it starts to affect Teleport's performance.

To avoid creating these Account Assignment roles, you can create the AWS IC integration with this feature disabled by specifying --roles-sync-mode NONE when creating the integration with tctl , for example:

note Setting the Roles Sync Mode is only available when installing the Identity Center integration via tctl . Role Sync Mode NONE is only available during installation. The Roles Sync Mode can be changed to ALL later, but you can't go back the other way.

$ tctl plugins install awsic \ --instance-arn ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_ARN} \ --instance-region ${IDENTITY_CENTER_INSTANCE_REGION} \ --use-system-credentials \ --assume-role-arn ${AWS_IAM_ROLE_ARN} \ --scim-url ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BASE_URL} \ --scim-token ${IDENTITY_CENTER_SCIM_BEARER_TOKEN} \ --access-list-default-owner ${TELEPORT_ACCESS_LIST_DEFAULT_OWNER} \ --roles-sync-mode NONE

The Roles Sync Mode controls whether the IC integration will create Account Assignment roles for each possible AWS Account Assignment. There are currently two possible values: ALL (create roles for all possible Account Assignments) and NONE (do not create roles for any possible Account Assignment).

warning The integration's Group Import process uses these Account Assignment roles to provision access for the Access Lists it creates. In order to prevent the integration from creating invalid Access Lists, setting the Roles Sync Mode to NONE also requires that integration's Group Import filter contain a single exclude-all clause. Teleport enforces this restriction, preventing the accidental creation of an invalid configuration.

After installation you can switch the Roles Sync Mode from NONE to ALL using tctl plugins edit .

$ tctl plugins edit awsic --roles-sync-mode ALL