Access Controls
Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) enables you to set fine-grained policies for who can perform certain actions against specific resources. For example, you can allow analytics team members to SSH into a MongoDB read replica, but not the main database. You can also allow SREs to access a production server only when using a trusted hardware device, or if approved by someone else from the same team.
- Getting Started With Access Controls: Get started using Access Controls.
- Cluster Access and RBAC (section): How to configure access to specific resources in your infrastructure or your Teleport cluster as a whole.
- Login Rules (section): Transform User Traits with Login Rules