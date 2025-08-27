Version: 17.x

Database Access Controls is a Teleport feature that lets you configure role-based access controls for databases and the data within them. With Database Access Controls, you can ensure that users only have permissions to manage the data they need.

Access Controls encompasses two levels of granularity:

Database servers: database resources enrolled with your Teleport cluster.

database resources enrolled with your Teleport cluster. Database objects: tables, views, or stored procedures.

For both database servers and database objects, Database Access Controls grants or denies access based on Teleport labels. When you enroll a database with Teleport, you can configure the labels associated with the database. For database objects, you can define import rules that instruct the Teleport Database Service to apply labels to database objects imported from databases that match labels configured within the import rule.

When a user connects to a database, the Database Service selectively grants permissions by checking labels against the user's Teleport roles.

The Database Service grants object-level permissions for the duration of a connection and revokes them automatically when the connection ends.

For a more general description of Teleport roles and examples see RBAC, as this section focuses on configuring RBAC for database access.

warning Database Access Controls for database objects only supports PostgreSQL databases.

Teleport's role resource provides the following instruments for restricting database access:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: developer spec: allow: db_labels: environment: [ "dev" , "stage" ] db_users: [ "viewer" , "editor" ] db_names: [ "main" , "metrics" , "postgres" ]

It is possible to use wildcards to match any database names/users.

For example, the following role permits access to any database/user within a production database except for the internal "postgres" database/user:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: developer spec: allow: db_labels: environment: [ "prod" ] db_users: [ "*" ] db_names: [ "*" ] deny: db_users: [ "postgres" ] db_names: [ "postgres" ]

Deny Rules Deny rules will match greedily. In the example above, a database connection attempting to use "postgres" database account (regardless of database instance or database name) or "postgres" database name (regardless of database instance or database account) will be rejected.

There's a distinction in how different database servers handle logical databases which leads to a difference in how db_names role field is applied to a connection attempt.

PostgreSQL supports multiple logical databases, and each logical database can contain multiple schemas. In order to change to a different database, a user disconnects from the current one and establishes a new connection. During a PostgreSQL connection attempt, db_names field is checked against the name of the logical database that the user is connecting to.

In MySQL a logical "database" and a "schema" are synonyms for each other, and the scope of permissions a user has once connected is determined by the permission grants set on the account within the database. As such, db_names role field is not currently enforced on MySQL connection attempts.

Similar to other role fields, db_* fields support templating variables.

The external.xyz traits are replaced with values from external single sign-on providers. For OIDC, they will be replaced with the value of an "xyz" claim. For SAML, they are replaced with an "xyz" assertion value.

For full details on how traits work in Teleport roles, see the Access Controls Reference.

For example, here is what a role may look like if you want to assign allowed database names from the user's Okta databases assertion:

spec: allow: db_names: [ " {{external.databases}} " ]

The {{internal.db_users}} and {{internal.db_names}} variables permit sharing allowed database accounts and names with remote clusters. They will be replaced with the respective properties of a remote user connecting from a root cluster.

For example, suppose a user in the root cluster has the following role:

spec: allow: db_users: [ "postgres" ] db_names: [ "postgres" ]

The role on the leaf cluster can be set up to use the user's allowed database accounts and names:

spec: allow: db_users: [ " {{internal.db_users}} " ] db_names: [ " {{internal.db_names}} " ]

A database object import rule in Teleport is a resource that defines the labels to be applied to database objects imported into Teleport. If a specific object does not match any of the rules, it will not be imported.

By default, if no import rules are present (e.g. you create a fresh cluster or delete all your rules), Teleport will automatically create the import_all_objects rule on startup:

kind: db_object_import_rule metadata: name: import_all_objects spec: priority: 0 database_labels: - name: '*' values: - '*' mappings: - add_labels: database: '{{obj.database}}' object_kind: '{{obj.object_kind}}' name: '{{obj.name}}' protocol: '{{obj.protocol}}' schema: '{{obj.schema}}' database_service_name: '{{obj.database_service_name}}' match: table_names: - '*' version: v1

This rule will import all objects and label them by their inherent properties using the template syntax.

You can modify the default db_object_import_rule as you would any other Teleport resource.

For instance, consider the following rule designed to designate particular tables as accessible to developers, either in a read-only or read-write capacity:

kind: db_object_import_rule metadata: name: ownership_nonprod spec: priority: 100 database_labels: - name: 'env' values: - 'staging' - 'dev' - 'prod' mappings: - add_labels: project: horizon match: table_names: - '*' scope: database_names: - 'horizon' - 'horizon_v2' schema_names: - 'application' - 'data_import' - add_labels: dept: hr match: table_names: - '*' scope: schema_names: - 'recruitment' - 'salaries' - 'pto' - 'hr_scratchpad' version: v1

Teleport expects at least one import rule to be defined. If it is missing, the Teleport Auth Service will create a default import rule on startup.

If you don't want to import any database objects, create a rule that matches no databases. In the example below, the list of matching label values is empty, so no database will ever match this selector.

kind: db_object_import_rule metadata: name: import_no_objects spec: database_labels: - {} mappings: - {} version: v1

Create the custom rule and remove the default one:

tctl create -f import_no_objects.yaml rule "import_no_objects" has been created tctl rm db_object_import_rule/import_all_objects Rule "import_all_objects" has been deleted

A database admin user is responsible for granting permissions to end users. You must specify a database admin user before using database object import rules. To specify a database admin user, add the following to a dynamic database resource or configuration file for an agent running the Teleport Database Service:

Dynamic Resource

Static Agent Configuration kind: db version: v3 metadata: spec: admin_user: "teleport-admin" db_service: enabled: true databases: - name: "example" admin_user: name: "teleport-admin"

In this case, the Teleport Database Service expects to activate a user called teleport-admin in order to execute object import rules. Ensure that the admin user possesses the necessary permissions to manage users in your database, otherwise object import rules might fail, depending on how you have configured the database:

tsh db connect postgres-db --db-name postgres --db-user teleport-user psql: error: connection to server at "localhost" (::1), port 50800 failed: Connection refused Is the server running on that host and accepting TCP/IP connections? connection to server at "localhost" (127.0.0.1), port 50800 failed: your Teleport role requires automatic database user provisioning but an attempt to activate database user "teleport-user" failed due to the following error: ERROR: permission denied for table pg_subscription (SQLSTATE 42501) ERROR: exit status 2

The Teleport Database Service checks the roles associated with a user before allowing that user to connect to a database.

To grant database object permissions during a database connection, the user must be associated with a role that meets specific criteria:

spec.allow.db_labels must match the database labels of particular database.

must match the database labels of particular database. Database user auto-provisioning must be enabled ( spec.options.create_db_user_mode not set to off or spec.options.create_db_user: true ).

not set to or ). The label key/value pairs in spec.allow.db_permissions.match must correspond to the labels on the specific database object.

A user can maintain multiple simultaneous connections to the same database. All connections must possess identical permissions; otherwise, a new connection will be rejected. Upon the termination of the last active connection, all user permissions are automatically revoked.

The labels on the table must be matched with an appropriate role. Here's an example of a role that utilizes the dept label, applied by the ownership_nonprod rule, granting read-only access to HR records in the database. The hr_scratchpad table is further made editable. On the other hand, any objects labeled dept: sales are made unavailable by removing all permissions a user may have received for them. The wildcard permissions are only allowed in the deny part of the spec ( spec.deny.db_permissions ):

version: v7 kind: role metadata: name: dept_hr_permissions spec: allow: db_labels: '*': '*' db_names: - '*' db_permissions: - match: object_kind: table dept: hr permissions: - SELECT - match: object_kind: table dept: hr name: hr_scratchpad permissions: - SELECT - UPDATE - DELETE - INSERT deny: db_permissions: - match: dept: sales permissions: - '*' options: create_db_user_mode: keep

