Windows Desktops
The guides in this section explain how to protect Windows desktops with Teleport.
Getting started
- Manage Access to Windows Resources: Demonstrates how you can manage access to Windows desktops with Teleport.
Guides
- Configure access for local Windows users: Use Teleport to configure passwordless access for local Windows users.
- Configure access for Active Directory manually: Explains how to manually connect Teleport to an Active Directory domain.
- Directory Sharing: Teleport desktop Directory Sharing lets you easily send files to a remote desktop.
- Dynamic Windows Desktop Registration: Register/unregister Windows desktops without restarting Teleport.
Configuration & management
- Role-Based Access Control for Desktops: Role-based access control (RBAC) for desktops protected by Teleport.
Troubleshooting & support
- Troubleshooting: Common issues and resolutions for protecting Windows desktops with Teleport.