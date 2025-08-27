Database Access Getting Started Guide

Version: 17.x

Teleport can provide secure access to PostgreSQL Amazon Aurora via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your PostgreSQL Amazon Aurora database with IAM authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



An AWS account with a PostgreSQL AWS Aurora database and permissions to create and attach IAM policies.

A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

In order to allow Teleport connections to an Aurora instance, the instance needs to support IAM authentication.

If you don't have a database provisioned yet, create an instance of an Aurora PostgreSQL in the RDS control panel. Make sure to choose the "Standard create" database creation method and enable "Password and IAM database authentication" in the Database Authentication dialog.

For existing Aurora instances, the status of IAM authentication is displayed on the Configuration tab and can be enabled by modifying the database instance.

Next, create the following IAM policy and attach it to the AWS user or service account. The Teleport Database Service will need to use the credentials of this AWS user or service account in order to use this policy.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds-db:connect" ] , "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:rds-db:<region>:<account-id>:dbuser:<resource-id>/*" ] } ] }

This policy allows any database account to connect to the Aurora instance specified with resource ID using IAM auth.

Resource ID The database resource ID is shown on the Configuration tab of a particular database instance in the RDS control panel, under "Resource id". For regular RDS database it starts with db- prefix. For Aurora, use the database cluster resource ID ( cluster- ), not the individual instance ID.

Finally, connect to the database and create a database account with IAM auth support (or update an existing one). Once connected, execute the following SQL statements to create a new database account and allow IAM auth for it:

CREATE USER alice; GRANT rds_iam TO alice;

For more information about connecting to the PostgreSQL instance directly, see the AWS documentation.

See the Automatic User Provisioning guide for how to configure Teleport to create accounts for your PostgreSQL users on demand.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install Teleport on the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud On the node where you will run the Teleport Database Service, configure Teleport and point it to your Aurora database instance. Make sure to update the database endpoint and region appropriately. The --proxy flag must point to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. sudo teleport db configure create \ --token=/tmp/token \ --name= aurora \ --proxy= teleport.example.com :443 \ --protocol=postgres \ --uri= postgres-aurora-instance-1.abcdefghijklm.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com :5432 \ --aws-region= us-west-1 \ --output file:///etc/teleport.yaml On the node where you will run the Teleport Database Service, configure Teleport and point it to your Aurora database instance. Make sure to update the database endpoint and region appropriately. The --proxy flag must point to the address of your Teleport Cloud tenant. sudo teleport db configure create \ --token=/tmp/token \ --name= aurora \ --proxy= mytenant.teleport.sh :443 \ --protocol=postgres \ --uri= postgres-aurora-instance-1.abcdefghijklm.us-west-1.rds.amazonaws.com :5432 \ --aws-region= us-west-1 \ --output file:///etc/teleport.yaml

AWS Credentials The node that connects to the database should have AWS credentials configured with the policy from step 1.

Start the Teleport Database Service in your environment:

Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Create the role that will allow a user to connect to any database using any database account:

tctl create <<EOF kind: role version: v3 metadata: name: db spec: allow: db_labels: '*': '*' db_names: - '*' db_users: - '*' EOF

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Create the Teleport user assigned the db role we've just created:

Teleport Community Edition

Commercial tctl users add --roles=access,db alice tctl users add --roles=access,requester,db alice

Now that Aurora is configured with IAM authentication, Teleport is running, and the local user is created, we're ready to connect to the database.

Log in to Teleport with the user we've just created.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy= teleport.example.com --user= alice tsh login --proxy= mytenant.teleport.sh --user= alice

Now we can inspect available databases:

tsh db ls

Finally, connect to the database:

tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name postgres aurora

You can view database session activity in the audit log. After a session is uploaded, you can play back the audit data with the tsh play command.

Database session ID will be in a UUID format (ex: 307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101 ) See the audit log to get a database session ID with a key of sid .

PostgreSQL database recordings are available in interactive format:

tsh play 307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101 Session started to database "postgres-database" at Mon Jul 20 20:00 UTC

postgres=> SELECT * FROM products; SUCCESS (10 rows affected)

postgres=> INSERT INTO products (name, price) VALUES ('Phone', 150.00); ERROR: permission denied for table products (SQLSTATE 42501)

Session ended at Mon Jul 20 20:30 UTC

All database protocols recordings are supported in JSON format ( --format json ):

tsh play --format json database.session

{ "cluster_name" : "teleport.example.com" , "code" : "TDB02I" , "db_name" : "example" , "db_origin" : "dynamic" , "db_protocol" : "postgres" , "db_query" : "select * from sample;" , "db_roles" : [ "access" ] , "db_service" : "example" , "db_type" : "rds" , "db_uri" : "databases-1.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com:5432" , "db_user" : "alice" , "ei" : 2 , "event" : "db.session.query" , "sid" : "307b49d6-56c7-4d20-8cf0-5bc5348a7101" , "success" : true , "time" : "2023-10-06T10:58:32.88Z" , "uid" : "a649d925-9dac-44cc-bd04-4387c295580f" , "user" : "alice" }

The audit log is viewable under Audit in the left-hand pane via the Web UI for users with permission to the event resources. Database sessions are listed on the session recordings page, but only PostgreSQL sessions are playable.

If your tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:

x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead

AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.

If you see the error NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.

When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:

aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit "HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,

See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.

The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.

Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.

Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.

Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.

tip On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running nc to check if it can reach the database port. Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com

Database port: 5432 nc -zv database-host database-port

Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database. Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console. Identify the private IP address of the database. Create and analyze a network path: Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.

Set the path destination to the database IP. Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.

The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:

A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.

The assume_role_arn field is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.

What if both situations apply? (role chaining) When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified in assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for the database user.

You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:

AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role

how to properly configure the trust relationship? To allow IAM Role teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role db-user-role , the following is generally required: 1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] } 2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role teleport-db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-user-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when teleport-db-service-role and db-user-role are in the same AWS account and teleport-db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. 3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role If teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached Permissions boundary then you can skip this step. Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to teleport-db-service-role must include sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as teleport-db-service-role :

aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship

Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.

