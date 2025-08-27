Version: 17.x

teleport-plugin-event-handler Chart Reference

The teleport-plugin-event-handler Helm chart is used to configure the Event Handler Teleport plugin which allows users to send events and session logs to a Fluentd instance for further processing or storage.

This reference details available values for the teleport-plugin-event-handler chart.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

This parameter contains the host/port combination of the Teleport Auth Service.

values.yaml example:

teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:3025"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Name of the Kubernetes secret that contains the credentials for the connection.

The secret should be in the following format:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret type: Opaque metadata: name: teleport-plugin-event-handler-identity data: auth_id: ...

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretName: "teleport-plugin-event-handler-identity"

Type Default value Required? string "auth_id" No

Name of the key in the Kubernetes secret that holds the credentials for the connection. If the secret follows the format above, it can be omitted.

values.yaml example:

teleport: identitySecretPath: "auth_id"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Fluentd URL where the events will be sent.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: url: "https://fluentd:24224/events.log"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Fluentd URL where the session logs will be sent.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: sessionUrl: "https://fluentd:24224/session.log"

Type Default value Required? string "" Yes

Secret containing the credentials to connect to Fluentd. It must to contain the CA certificate, the client key and the client certificate.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: secretName: "teleport-plugin-event-handler-fluentd"

Type Default value Required? string "ca.crt" No

Name of the key which contains the CA certificate inside the secret.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: caPath: "ca.crt"

Type Default value Required? string "client.key" No

Name of the key which contains the client's private key inside the secret.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: keyPath: "client.key"

Type Default value Required? string "client.crt" No

Name of the key which contains the client's certificate inside the secret.

values.yaml example:

fluentd: certPath: "client.crt"

Type Default value Required? string stdout No

Logger output. Can be stdout , stderr or a file name, eg. /var/log/teleport/fluentd.log .

values.yaml example:

log: output: /var/log/teleport/fluentd.log

Type Default value Required? string stdout No

Logger severity. Possible values are INFO , ERROR , DEBUG or WARN .

values.yaml example: