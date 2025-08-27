Version: 17.x

Dynamic Database Registration

Dynamic database registration allows Teleport administrators to register new databases (or update/unregister existing ones) without having to update the static configuration and restart Teleport Database Service instances.

Dynamic registration also enables administrators to deploy multiple Database Service instances for high availability by configuring Database Service replicas to watch for the same database resources.

To enable dynamic registration, include a resources section in your Teleport Database Service configuration with a list of resource label selectors you'd like this service to monitor for registering:

db_service: enabled: true resources: - labels: "*": "*"

You can use a wildcard selector to register all dynamic app resources in the cluster on the Database Service or provide a specific set of labels for a subset:

resources: - labels: "env": "prod" "engine": "postgres" - labels: "env": "test" "engine": "mysql"

To see the currently running Database Services, run tctl get db_services :

kind: db_service metadata: expires: "2024-08-27T11:38:10.207175Z" name: 2b5207e3-a258-423e-a41d-e50ea2f0dfdc spec: hostname: my-host resources: - labels: env: prod engine: postgres - labels: env: test engine: mysql version: v1

The name within a db_service matches to the host ID of the agent running the Teleport Database Service.

Next define a database resource:

kind: db version: v3 metadata: name: example description: "Example database" labels: env: prod engine: postgres spec: protocol: "postgres" uri: "localhost:5432"

The user creating the dynamic registration needs to have a role with access to the database labels and the db resource. In this example role the user can only create and maintain databases labeled env: prod and engine: postgres .

kind: role metadata: name: dynamicregexample spec: allow: db_labels: engine: postgres env: prod rules: - resources: - db verbs: - list - create - read - update - delete version: v5

See the full database resource spec reference.

To create a database resource, run:

tctl create database.yaml

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
tctl status

If you can connect to the cluster and your current credentials are accepted, you can run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

After the resource has been created, it will appear among the list of available databases (in tsh db ls or UI) as long as at least one Database Service instance picks it up according to its label selectors.

To update an existing database resource, run:

tctl create -f database.yaml

If the updated resource's labels no longer match a particular database, it will unregister and stop proxying it.

To delete a database resource, run:

tctl rm db/example

Aside from tctl , dynamic resources can also be added by:

See Using Dynamic Resources to learn more about managing Teleport's dynamic resources in general.