Kubernetes Application Discovery Reference

Kubernetes Application Discovery involves the Teleport Discovery Service, Teleport Application Service, and annotations on Kubernetes services. This guide shows you how to configure each of these to manage Kubernetes Application Discovery in your Kubernetes cluster.

You can configure scope of services discovery by setting value kubernetesDiscovery of the chart. For more information please see helm chart documentation.

values.yaml example:

kubernetesDiscovery: - types: [ "app" ] namespaces: [ "toronto" , "porto" ] labels: env: staging - types: [ "app" ] namespaces: [ "seattle" , "oakland" ] labels: env: testing

While the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart will set up configuration for you automatically, you can also configure the required services manually. To do so, adjust the configuration files for the Teleport Application Service and Teleport Discovery Service, then restart the agents running these services.

Configuration for the Discovery Service is controlled by the kubernetes field, example:

warning Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter - discovery_service.discovery_group - that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services. When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured with the same discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources. It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "prod" polling data from Production account.

polling data from Production account. 2 Discovery Services configured with discovery_group: "staging" polling data from Staging account.

discovery_service: enabled: true discovery_group: main-cluster kubernetes: - types: [ "app" ] namespaces: [ "toronto" , "porto" ] labels: env: staging - types: [ "app" ] namespaces: [ "seattle" , "oakland" ] labels: env: testing

Configuration for the Application Service is controlled by the resources field, example:

app_service: enabled: true resources: - labels: "teleport.dev/kubernetes-cluster": "main-cluster" "teleport.dev/origin": "discovery-kubernetes"

Label teleport.dev/kubernetes-cluster should match value of discovery_group field in the Discovery Service config.

For more information you can take a look at discovery_service and app_service configuration references.

Kubernetes annotations on services can be used to fine tune transformation of services to apps. All annotations are optional - they will override default behaviour, but they are not required for import of services.

Controls what type this service is considered to be. If annotation is missing, by default all services are considered to be of "app" type. If matchers in the Discovery Service config match service type it will be imported. Currently the only supported value is app , which means Teleport application will be imported from this service. In the future there are plans to expand to database importing.

Controls protocol for the uri of the Teleport app we create. If annotation is not set, heuristics will be used to try to determine protocol of an exposed port. If all heuristics didn't work, the port will be skipped. For app to be imported with tcp protocol, the service should have explicit annotation teleport.dev/protocol: "tcp"

Controls preferred port for the Kubernetes service, only this one will be used even if service has multiple exposed ports. Its value should be one of the exposed service ports; otherwise, the app will not be imported. Value can be matched either by numeric value or by the name of the port defined on the service.

Controls resulting app name. If present it will override default app name pattern $SERVICE_NAME-$NAMESPACE-$KUBE_CLUSTER_NAME . If multiple ports are exposed, resulting apps will have port names added as a suffix to the annotation value, as $APP_NAME-$PORT1_NAME , $APP_NAME-$PORT2_NAME etc, where $APP_NAME is the name set by the annotation.

Controls whether TLS certificate verification should be skipped for this app. If present and set to true , TLS certificate verification will be skipped.

annotations: teleport.dev/insecure-skip-verify: "true"

Controls whether this service should be ignored by the Discovery Service. This annotation is useful when you want to exclude a service from being imported as an app when it matches the Discovery Service config. For example, you may want to exclude a service that shares the same labels as another services that you want to import as apps.

annotations: teleport.dev/ignore: "true"

Controls rewrite configuration for Teleport app, if needed. It should contain full rewrite configuration in YAML format, same as one would use when configuring an app with dynamic registration syntax (see documentation).

annotations: teleport.dev/app-rewrite: | redirect: - "localhost" - "jenkins.internal.dev" headers: - name: "X-Custom-Header" value: "example" - name: "Authorization" value: "Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"

Controls the public address for the Teleport app we create if needed.

annotations: teleport.dev/public-addr: "custom.teleport.dev"

The path is appended to the URI generated for the Teleport app for cases where an application is served on a sub-path of an HTTP service.