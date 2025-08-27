Version: 17.x

Enhanced Session Recording for SSH with BPF

This guide explains Enhanced Session Recording for SSH with BPF and how to set it up in your Teleport cluster.

Teleport's default SSH and Kubernetes session recording feature captures what is echoed to a terminal.

This has inherent advantages. For example, because no input is captured, Teleport session recordings typically do not contain passwords that were entered into a terminal.

The disadvantage is that there are several techniques for rendering session recordings less useful:

Obfuscation . For example, even though the command echo Y3VybCBodHRwOi8vd3d3LmV4YW1wbGUuY29tCg== | base64 --decode | sh does not contain curl http://www.example.com , when decoded, that is what is run.

. For example, even though the command does not contain , when decoded, that is what is run. Shell scripts . For example, if a user uploads and executes a script, the commands run within the script are not captured, only the output.

. For example, if a user uploads and executes a script, the commands run within the script are not captured, only the output. Terminal controls. Terminals support a wide variety of controls including the ability for users to disable terminal echo. This is frequently used when requesting credentials. Disabling terminal echo allows commands to be run without being captured.

Furthermore, due to their unstructured nature, session recordings are difficult to ingest and perform monitoring and alerting on.

Teleport Enhanced Session Recording mitigates all three concerns by providing advanced security and greater logging capabilities, and better correlates a user with their activities.

Security Warning Teleport Enhanced Session Recording does not provide a secure environment on its own and is not a substitute for a Linux Security Module (SELinux, AppArmor, etc.). It must be paired with reasonable system hardening practices to enforce a trusted host environment, including proper access control on core system binaries and libraries and well-designed user management. Note that privileged users (either as root or via sudo ) can interfere with session recording activities (such as unloading/disabling the necessary libraries, altering how Teleport is run, tampering with kernel functionality, creating tunnels, or just performing actions outside of the restricted session). Also, a local user with both monitored and unmonitored console sessions or ptrace privileges may not be fully captured in recordings. Commands executed via daemons (systemd, crond, atd, etc.) could be outside of the recorded session scope. Proper network-based restrictions for ingress traffic must also be implemented to prevent possible unauthorized data transfer. Additionally, certain forensic information such as full binary paths (accounting for any potential symbolic links), any modifications via shared library preloading, and environment variables may not be captured in session recordings.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



At least one host that you will use to run the Teleport Node Service. The host must run Linux kernel 5.8 (or above). You can check your kernel version using the uname command. The output should look something like the following. uname -r See below for more details on the required versions for your Linux kernel and distribution.

tip Our Standard Session Recording works with older Linux kernels. View Teleport Session Recording for more details.

Teleport supports enhanced session recording with BPF on amd64 and arm64 architectures.

Distro name Distro version Kernel Version Ubuntu "Groovy Gorilla" 20.10 5.8+ Fedora 33 5.8+ Arch Linux 2020.09.01 5.8.5+ Flatcar 2765.2.2 5.10.25+ Amazon Linux 2 and 2023 5.10+

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

On the host where you will run your Teleport Node, follow the instructions for your environment to install Teleport.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

Use the tctl tool to generate an invite token that your Node will use to join the cluster. In the following example, a new token is created with a TTL of five minutes:

tctl nodes add --ttl=5m --roles=node

tctl tokens ls

tctl tokens rm abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Set up your Teleport Node with the following content in /etc/teleport.yaml .

version: v3 teleport: nodename: graviton-node auth_token: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this auth_server: 127.0 .0 .1 :3025 proxy_server: 127.0 .0 .1 :3080 data_dir: /var/lib/teleport proxy_service: enabled: false auth_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: true enhanced_recording: enabled: true command_buffer_size: 8 disk_buffer_size: 128 network_buffer_size: 8 cgroup_path: /cgroup2 root_path: /teleport

Isolate session system resources If you operate multiple Teleport instances on the same system, customize the root_path configuration to change the base cgroupv2 slice path for session system resources. This ensures security isolation between sessions from different Teleport instances, allowing you to apply distinct security rules and resource controls.

Configure the Teleport SSH Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport SSH Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport SSH Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport SSH Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport SSH Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Self-Hosted

Enhanced session recording events will be shown in Teleport's audit log, which you can inspect by visiting Teleport's Web UI. Each command run will generate a session.command event, similar to the following: { "argv" : [ "https://wttr.in" ] , "cgroup_id" : 2360 , "cluster_name" : "purple" , "code" : "T4000I" , "ei" : 50 , "event" : "session.command" , "login" : "ec2-user" , "namespace" : "default" , "path" : "/bin/curl" , "pid" : 5007 , "ppid" : 4985 , "program" : "curl" , "return_code" : 0 , "server_hostname" : "ip-172-31-34-128.us-east-2.compute.internal" , "server_id" : "531dc1de-c2c9-49bd-a0e3-4f4f3a523f5f" , "sid" : "86aca627-971d-4883-854d-d309ba04c658" , "time" : "2023-07-04T16:42:20.54Z" , "uid" : "9b825e22-744d-4130-94c5-dea49198ae3d" , "user" : "[email protected]" } Network connections will be logged as session.network events, similar to the following: { "action" : 0 , "cgroup_id" : 2360 , "cluster_name" : "purple" , "code" : "T4002I" , "dst_addr" : "5.9.243.187" , "dst_port" : 443 , "ei" : 51 , "event" : "session.network" , "login" : "ec2-user" , "namespace" : "default" , "operation" : 0 , "pid" : 5007 , "program" : "curl" , "server_hostname" : "ip-172-31-34-128.us-east-2.compute.internal" , "server_id" : "531dc1de-c2c9-49bd-a0e3-4f4f3a523f5f" , "sid" : "86aca627-971d-4883-854d-d309ba04c658" , "src_addr" : "172.31.34.128" , "time" : "2023-07-04T16:42:20.55Z" , "uid" : "da151350-bf45-4a04-a62b-7a4fc805e744" , "user" : "[email protected]" , "version" : 4 } When Enhanced Session Recording is enabled, the session.end event emitted when a session ends will also include the "enhanced_recording": true field, similar to the following: { "code" : "T2004I" , "ei" : 23 , "enhanced_recording" : true , "event" : "session.end" , "interactive" : true , "namespace" : "default" , "participants" : [ "[email protected]" ] , "server_id" : "585fc225-5cf9-4e9f-8ff6-1b0fd6885b09" , "sid" : "ca82b98d-1d30-11ea-8244-cafde5327a6c" , "time" : "2019-12-12T22:44:46.218Z" , "uid" : "83e67464-a93a-4c7c-8ce6-5a3d8802c3b2" , "user" : "[email protected]" }

If your Teleport cluster uses a file-based event log, you can examine your audit log on the Teleport Auth Service host. Is my cluster using a file-based event log? Teleport's session recordings backend is configured via the teleport.storage.audit_sessions_uri field. If a provided URI includes a scheme that belongs to a cloud-based service (e.g., s3:// or dynamodb:// ), you will not be able to inspect session recordings in the filesystem of your Auth Service host. Examine the contents of /var/lib/teleport/log as shown below: teleport-auth ~: tree /var/lib/teleport/log To quickly check the status of the audit log, you can simply tail the logs with tail -f /var/lib/teleport/log/events.log . The resulting capture from Teleport will be a JSON log for each command and network request.