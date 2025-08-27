Configure SSH with the Linux Auditing System
You can configure Teleport's SSH Service to integrate with the Linux Auditing System (auditd).
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
- A running Teleport Agent instance. See the getting started guide for how to add an agent to your Teleport cluster. On the agent,
teleportmust be running as a systemd service with root permissions.
- Linux kernel 2.6.6+ compiled with
CONFIG_AUDIT. Most Linux distributions have this option enabled by default.
auditctlto check auditd status (optional).
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Check system configuration
Teleport automatically sends auditd events when it discovers that auditd is enabled in the system.
You can verify that by calling
auditctl -s as root.
Here is an example output from that command:
sudo auditctl -senabled 1failure 1pid 879rate_limit 0backlog_limit 8192lost 0backlog 0backlog_wait_time 60000backlog_wait_time_actual 0loginuid_immutable 0 unlocked
The first line
enabled 1 indicates that auditd is enabled, and Teleport will send events.
All events are generated on a Teleport Node.
invalid user events are also generated on the Proxy Service when a Teleport user fails to authenticate.
Step 2/4. Start Teleport
It's important to run Teleport as a system service (systemd service, for example) with root permissions. Otherwise, Teleport won't send any events to auditd due to lack of permissions.
Make sure that the Teleport process has its login UID unset. Otherwise, a session ID won't be set correctly in the emitted events.
You can verify that by calling
cat /proc/$(pidof teleport)/loginuid. The value should be set to 4294967295.
Step 3/4. Enable the PAM integration (optional)
Auditd can generate additional events when PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules) is enabled. To enable the PAM integration
in Teleport, add the following
pam section to the configuration file on your Teleport Node (
/etc/teleport.yaml by default):
ssh_service:
# Enabled SSH Service
enabled: true
# Enable PAM integration
pam:
# "no" by default
enabled: true
# use /etc/pam.d/sshd configuration (the default)
service_name: "sshd"
PAM-generated events depend on your
sshd configuration when the integration is enabled. Most system generates events
like
USER_ACCT or
USER_START. Additionally, TTY input can be logged by enabling the
pam_tty_audit.so module.
For more details please refer to PAM or your operating system documentation.
When PAM integration is enabled, auditd events should closely match events generated by OpenSSH.
Step 4/4. Trace SSH sessions with auditd
There are a few ways to trace SSH sessions in Teleport. To interact with auditd events, we will use
ausearch.
If your system is missing that tool, consult your distribution documentation to check how to install it.
Search by a system user
You can search events when logging in as a system user by using the
-ua switch.
You can check the UID of a user by using the
id command:
$ id bob
uid=1000(bob) gid=1000(bob) groups=1000(bob)
Then you can use
uid to search auditd logs:
ausearch -ua 1000 -m USER_LOGIN
Search by Teleport user
Events sent to auditd by Teleport are augmented by the
teleportUser field, which contains the name of the Teleport user.
ausearch doesn't let you search by custom fields, but you can use
grep for that:
ausearch -m USER_LOGIN | grep teleportUser=bob
Search by session ID
If you want to find all events generated by a specific session, first, you need to find the session ID. You can do that by using:
ausearch -m USER_LOGIN -x teleport --just-one
Then search events only related to that one session:
ausearch --session 42