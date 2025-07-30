Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Configure SSH with the Linux Auditing System

You can configure Teleport's SSH Service to integrate with the Linux Auditing System (auditd).

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



A running Teleport Agent instance. See the getting started guide for how to add an agent to your Teleport cluster. On the agent, teleport must be running as a systemd service with root permissions.

must be running as a systemd service with root permissions. Linux kernel 2.6.6+ compiled with CONFIG_AUDIT . Most Linux distributions have this option enabled by default.

. Most Linux distributions have this option enabled by default. auditctl to check auditd status (optional).

to check auditd status (optional). To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Teleport automatically sends auditd events when it discovers that auditd is enabled in the system. You can verify that by calling auditctl -s as root.

Here is an example output from that command:

sudo auditctl -s enabled 1 failure 1 pid 879 rate_limit 0 backlog_limit 8192 lost 0 backlog 0 backlog_wait_time 60000 backlog_wait_time_actual 0 loginuid_immutable 0 unlocked

The first line enabled 1 indicates that auditd is enabled, and Teleport will send events.

All events are generated on a Teleport Node. invalid user events are also generated on the Proxy Service when a Teleport user fails to authenticate.

It's important to run Teleport as a system service (systemd service, for example) with root permissions. Otherwise, Teleport won't send any events to auditd due to lack of permissions.

warning Make sure that the Teleport process has its login UID unset. Otherwise, a session ID won't be set correctly in the emitted events. You can verify that by calling cat /proc/$(pidof teleport)/loginuid . The value should be set to 4294967295.

Auditd can generate additional events when PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules) is enabled. To enable the PAM integration in Teleport, add the following pam section to the configuration file on your Teleport Node ( /etc/teleport.yaml by default):

ssh_service: enabled: true pam: enabled: true service_name: "sshd"

PAM-generated events depend on your sshd configuration when the integration is enabled. Most system generates events like USER_ACCT or USER_START . Additionally, TTY input can be logged by enabling the pam_tty_audit.so module.

For more details please refer to PAM or your operating system documentation.

When PAM integration is enabled, auditd events should closely match events generated by OpenSSH.

There are a few ways to trace SSH sessions in Teleport. To interact with auditd events, we will use ausearch . If your system is missing that tool, consult your distribution documentation to check how to install it.

You can search events when logging in as a system user by using the -ua switch. You can check the UID of a user by using the id command:

$ id bob uid=1000(bob) gid=1000(bob) groups=1000(bob)

Then you can use uid to search auditd logs:

ausearch -ua 1000 -m USER_LOGIN

Events sent to auditd by Teleport are augmented by the teleportUser field, which contains the name of the Teleport user. ausearch doesn't let you search by custom fields, but you can use grep for that:

ausearch -m USER_LOGIN | grep teleportUser=bob

If you want to find all events generated by a specific session, first, you need to find the session ID. You can do that by using:

ausearch -m USER_LOGIN -x teleport --just-one

Then search events only related to that one session: