Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Encrypted Session Recordings

Encrypted session recordings allow Teleport users to enable at-rest encryption of their session recording data. This guide explains how to setup encrypted session recordings.

When encrypted recordings are enabled, Teleport will encrypt session recording data before saving it to disk or long-term storage. Encryption keys are provisioned using the same key storage backend configured for CAs defined by the ca_key_params section of the Teleport Auth Service configuration file. In node-sync and proxy-sync session recording modes, session recording events are sent directly to the Teleport Auth Service where they are encrypted prior to being written to long term storage. In node and proxy session recording modes, session recording events are encrypted locally at the Teleport-protected server or Proxy Service instance before being written to disk for future upload to the Auth Service.

Decryption of session recordings for replay is always facilitated by the Teleport Auth Service regardless of the session recording mode. This means replays can be viewed using the Teleport Web UI, or by using tsh play with a valid session ID. Replaying session recording files directly using tsh play is not possible for encrypted files.

In this section, you will configure Teleport to encrypt session recordings using the configured key storage backend.

Encrypted session recordings can be enabled through the Teleport Auth Service configuration file.

You can edit the Auth Service configuration file as follows:

auth_service: session_recording_config: encryption: enabled: yes

Session recording encryption keys are provisioned using the same key storage backend configured for CAs. Software keys stored in Teleport's backend storage are the default, but other backends can also be configured:

It is required that all Teleport Auth Service instances have access to the exact same encryption keys in order to ensure all recorded sessions are always replayable. This means shared access to keys in AWS KMS and GCP KMS backends, or a shared, networked HSM for PKCS#11 backends.

note Before enabling encrypted recordings with an HSM backend, make sure OAEP decryption is permitted for generated keys. For YubiHSM2, the authkey used should have decrypt-oaep included in both its capabilities and delegated capabilities. For other PKCS#11 HSMs, the CKM_DECRYPT mechanism must be enabled.

It is possible to confirm that session recordings are now encrypted by capturing a new recording and downloading the resulting .tar file from your audit sessions backend. Replaying the session file directly with tsh play should fail and replaying using the session ID should succeed.

Encrypted session recordings require at least one active key which will be used during encryption at recording time and decryption at replay time. Once an active key has been rotated, meaning it is no longer used during encryption, it should become a rotated key. Rotated keys can only be used for decryption during replay in order to maintain access to historical recordings.

By default, Teleport will automatically provision and manage these keys. However there may be cases where automatic management is not possible or desired, such as environments where Teleport lacks sufficient privileges to manage keys directly. For this reason, Teleport can be configured to use externally managed keys.

Manual encryption key management enables explicit configuration of active and rotated keys by defining what type of key storage backend they are found in and the labels identifying the specific keys to be used.

warning Manual encryption key management places all responsibility and complexity of managing keys on the administrator. This comes with much more risk of a misconfiguration impacting Teleport's ability to record or replay sessions. It's for this reason that Teleport Cloud does not allow use of manual encryption key management. Consider using the default automatic key management unless your usage explicitly requires manual key management.

This example enables manual_key_management with one active key and one rotated key configured. Both expect a PKCS#11 compliant HSM as the key storage backend and each have their own label used to identify the keys within the HSM.

encryption: enabled: yes manual_key_management: enabled: yes active_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_002' rotated_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_001'

Teleport will search the HSM for the keys described in both active_keys and rotated_keys . The active keys will be used during encryption and replay of any new session recordings. The rotated keys will be used during replay of historical session recordings, but will not be used during any encryption operations. For PKCS#11 backends it is required that keys also have an ID assigned in addition to the label used during key lookup. The ID is not included in the manual_key_management configuration, but the private and public keys for a single pair must be assigned the same ID.

As mentioned previously, it is important that all Teleport Auth Service instances have access to the same keys. Degraded availability of replays should be expected if unshared keys are used.