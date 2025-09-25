Rotating Session Recording Encryption Keys

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

This guide explains how to rotate encryption keys for session recordings using the automatic method. In this approach, the Teleport Auth Service manages the selection and labeling of encryption keys for you.

For instructions on manually rotating encryption keys for session recordings, see Rotating Manual Session Recording Encryption Keys.

Session recording encryption keys are rotated using tctl . Rotation is a two-phase process that requires initiating a rotation and then completing that rotation. It is also possible to roll back an in-progress rotation in the event that the previous key state needs to be restored.

This guide assumes that you have followed the setup instructions in Encrypted Session Recordings.

First a rotation must be initiated. This will provision a new key and add it to the list of active keys, which means newly captured recordings will be replayable using both the original key and the new key. This is done with:

tctl recordings encryption rotate

If a rotation is already in progress, then the rotate subcommand will result in an error.

Printing the status of the active encryption keys informs whether or not a rotation is in progress. It also shows which key will be rotating out.

tctl recordings encryption status Rotation in progress Key Pair Fingerprint State ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------- 48303729235b962c69940fe4cc9d47fcd6f5dd3bcbd149a6d4944098ce01b84c rotating 8a8581543c70cd2ed5e993080670aefec2c620ef792730f020cb463350adeccb active

It is also possible for a key to be in an inaccessible state, which means at least one Teleport Auth Service instance does not have access to the key. In this case the rotation should be rolled back and the Teleport Auth Service instances should be diagnosed for connection or permission issues while accessing the key backend. For example, this could be the result of an improperly configured security group or IAM role when using the AWS KMS key backend.

Completing a key rotation will retain the rotated key for future replay of historical session recordings. All recordings captured after completion will only be replayable using the new key. You can complete the rotation with:

tctl recordings encryption complete-rotation

If any key is in an inaccessible state, then attempting to complete the rotation will result in an error.

If an in progress rotation needs to be rolled back for any reason it can be reverted to the previous state using: