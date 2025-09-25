Rotating Session Recording Encryption Keys
This guide explains how to rotate encryption keys for session recordings using the automatic method. In this approach, the Teleport Auth Service manages the selection and labeling of encryption keys for you.
For instructions on manually rotating encryption keys for session recordings, see Rotating Manual Session Recording Encryption Keys.
How it works
Session recording encryption keys are rotated using
tctl. Rotation is a
two-phase process that requires initiating a rotation and then completing that
rotation. It is also possible to roll back an in-progress rotation in the event
that the previous key state needs to be restored.
Prerequisites
This guide assumes that you have followed the setup instructions in Encrypted Session Recordings.
Step 1/3. Initiate a rotation
First a rotation must be initiated. This will provision a new key and add it to the list of active keys, which means newly captured recordings will be replayable using both the original key and the new key. This is done with:
tctl recordings encryption rotate
If a rotation is already in progress, then the
rotate subcommand will result
in an error.
Step 2/3. Confirm rotation is in progress
Printing the status of the active encryption keys informs whether or not a rotation is in progress. It also shows which key will be rotating out.
tctl recordings encryption statusRotation in progressKey Pair Fingerprint State---------------------------------------------------------------- --------48303729235b962c69940fe4cc9d47fcd6f5dd3bcbd149a6d4944098ce01b84c rotating8a8581543c70cd2ed5e993080670aefec2c620ef792730f020cb463350adeccb active
It is also possible for a key to be in an
inaccessible state, which means at
least one Teleport Auth Service instance does not have access to the key. In
this case the rotation should be rolled back and the Teleport Auth Service
instances should be diagnosed for connection or permission issues while
accessing the key backend. For example, this could be the result of an
improperly configured security group or IAM role when using the AWS KMS key
backend.
Step 3/3. Complete rotation
Completing a key rotation will retain the rotated key for future replay of historical session recordings. All recordings captured after completion will only be replayable using the new key. You can complete the rotation with:
tctl recordings encryption complete-rotation
If any key is in an
inaccessible state, then attempting to complete the
rotation will result in an error.
Rollback
If an in progress rotation needs to be rolled back for any reason it can be reverted to the previous state using:
tctl recordings encryption rollback-rotation