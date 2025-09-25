Version: 18.x

Rotating Manual Session Recording Encryption Keys

This guide explains how to rotate encryption keys for session recordings.

For instructions on using the automatic approach, see Rotating Session Recording Encryption Keys.

In the manual approach to session recording key management, a user provides the Auth Service with the types and labels of keys used to encrypt Teleport session recordings. In this way, the user has control over the keys the Auth Service uses to encrypt session recordings, as well as rotated keys that the Auth Service no longer uses for encryption, but that are available for decrypting stored session recordings.

This guide assumes that you have followed the setup instructions in Encrypted Session Recordings.

Although Manual Key Management leaves key rotation entirely up to the administrator, the manual_key_management configuration can be leveraged to help facilitate rotations.

As an example, we will assume an existing Teleport Auth Service configured to use a PKCS#11 compatible HSM with an active key identified by the label session_recording_001 :

note All configuration examples are reduced to the encryption configuration block for brevity since the available options are identical between the Teleport Auth Service configuration file and the dynamic session_recording_config resource.

encryption: enabled: yes manual_key_management: enabled: yes active_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_001'

A new key can be added to the the list of active keys:

encryption: enabled: yes manual_key_management: enabled: yes active_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_002' - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_001'

This configuration expects a second key to be accessible using the session_recordings_002 label. Teleport maintains a cache of references to accessible keys that is periodically updated, but it is best practice to ensure the key exists prior to updating the manual_key_management configuration.

The old key can be moved out of the active set of encryption keys and into the set of rotated keys:

encryption: enabled: yes manual_key_management: enabled: yes active_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_002' rotated_keys: - type: pkcs11 label: 'session_recordings_001'