Rotating Manual Session Recording Encryption Keys
This guide explains how to rotate encryption keys for session recordings.
For instructions on using the automatic approach, see Rotating Session Recording Encryption Keys.
How it works
In the manual approach to session recording key management, a user provides the Auth Service with the types and labels of keys used to encrypt Teleport session recordings. In this way, the user has control over the keys the Auth Service uses to encrypt session recordings, as well as rotated keys that the Auth Service no longer uses for encryption, but that are available for decrypting stored session recordings.
Prerequisites
This guide assumes that you have followed the setup instructions in Encrypted Session Recordings.
Although Manual Key Management leaves key rotation entirely up to the
administrator, the
manual_key_management configuration can be leveraged to help facilitate rotations.
As an example, we will assume an existing Teleport Auth Service configured to
use a PKCS#11 compatible HSM with an active key identified by the label
session_recording_001:
All configuration examples are reduced to the
encryption configuration block
for brevity since the available options are identical between the Teleport Auth
Service configuration file and the dynamic
session_recording_config resource.
encryption:
enabled: yes
manual_key_management:
enabled: yes
active_keys:
- type: pkcs11
label: 'session_recordings_001'
Step 1/2. Add the new key
A new key can be added to the the list of active keys:
encryption:
enabled: yes
manual_key_management:
enabled: yes
active_keys:
- type: pkcs11
label: 'session_recordings_002'
- type: pkcs11
label: 'session_recordings_001'
This configuration expects a second key to be accessible using the
session_recordings_002 label. Teleport maintains a cache of references to
accessible keys that is periodically updated, but it is best practice to ensure
the key exists prior to updating the
manual_key_management configuration.
Step 2/2. Rotate the old key
The old key can be moved out of the active set of encryption keys and into the set of rotated keys:
encryption:
enabled: yes
manual_key_management:
enabled: yes
active_keys:
- type: pkcs11
label: 'session_recordings_002'
rotated_keys:
- type: pkcs11
label: 'session_recordings_001'
All new recordings will now be encrypted using the key labeled by
session_recordings_002, and historical recordings encrypted using
session_recordings_001 will remain replayable.