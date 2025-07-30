Server Access Getting Started Guide

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

You can protect a server with Teleport by running the Teleport SSH Service on the server and enrolling it in your Teleport cluster.

This guides shows you how to:

Enroll a server in your Teleport cluster.

SSH into a server using Teleport.

Inspect server resources in the cluster using Teleport commands.

The Teleport SSH Service opens a reverse SSH tunnel to the Teleport Proxy Service, and SSH client traffic uses this tunnel to connect to a server. This setup is similar to the bastion pattern.

Once a server has joined your cluster, the Teleport RBAC system enforces secure access to the server, and administrators can identify security threats using the Teleport audit log.

You can use Teleport to enable secure access to a Kubernetes node. To do so, modify your node's machine image to install and run the Teleport SSH Service as per the instructions in this guide. Do not run the SSH Service as a Kubernetes pod, as there is no guarantee that the SSH Service pod is running on a server that a user intends to access.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



One host running a Linux environment (such as Ubuntu 20.04, CentOS 8.0, or Debian 10). This will serve as a Teleport Node.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Best practices for production security When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents: Avoid using sudo in production environments unless it's necessary.

in production environments unless it's necessary. Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.

Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or the CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < 1024 (e.g. 443 ).

capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < (e.g. ). Follow the principle of least privilege . Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in access,editor roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.

. Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure to provide temporary elevated permissions. When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you should save the invitation token to a file. If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view it by running the history command on a compromised system. You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.

Your Linux host will be a private resource. Open port 22 so you can initially access, configure, and provision your instance. We'll configure and launch our instance, then demonstrate how to use the tsh tool and Teleport in SSH mode. On the host where you will run the Teleport SSH Service, follow the instructions for your environment to install Teleport. To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server: The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash On older Teleport versions: Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide. Next, we'll create a join token so you can start the Teleport SSH Service and add it to your cluster.

On your local workstation, create a join token so you can add the server to your Teleport cluster:

Let's save the token to a file tctl tokens add --type=node --format=text > token.file

--type=node specifies that the Teleport process will act and join as an SSH server.

> token.file indicates that you'd like to save the output to a file name token.file .

Tip This helps to minimize the direct sharing of tokens even when they are dynamically generated.

On your server, save token.file to an appropriate, secure, directory you have the rights and access to read. Next, generate a configuration file enabling Teleport's SSH Service.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud Change tele.example.com to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. Assign the --token flag to the path where you saved token.file . sudo teleport node configure \ --output=file:///etc/teleport.yaml \ --token=/path/to/token.file \ --proxy=tele.example.com:443 Change mytenant.teleport.sh to your Teleport Cloud tenant address. Assign the --token flag to the path where you saved token.file . sudo teleport node configure \ --output=file:///etc/teleport.yaml \ --token=/path/to/token.file \ --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443

The teleport node configure command above placed a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml . The last step is to start Teleport, pointing it at this configuration:

Configure the Teleport SSH Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport SSH Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport SSH Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport SSH Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport SSH Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Run the following command to create a local user that can access the Teleport Web UI:

tctl users add myuser --roles=editor,access --logins=root,ubuntu,ec2-user

This will generate an initial login link where you can create a password and set up multi-factor authentication for myuser .

Note We've only given myuser the roles editor and access according to the Principle of Least Privilege.

You should now be able to view your server in the Teleport Web UI after logging in as myuser :

Now that we've got our cluster up and running, let's see how easy it is to connect to our server.

We can use tsh to SSH into the cluster:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud On your local machine, log in to your cluster through tsh , assigning the --proxy flag to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service: tsh login --proxy=tele.example.com --user=myuser On your local machine, log in to your cluster through tsh , assigning the --proxy flag to the address of your Teleport Cloud tenant: tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 --user=myuser

You'll be prompted to supply the password and authentication factor we set up previously.

myuser will now see something similar to:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud > Profile URL: https://tele.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: tele.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: root, ubuntu, ec2-user Kubernetes: disabled Valid until: 2021-04-30 06:39:13 -0500 CDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty In this example, myuser is now logged into the tele.example.com cluster through Teleport SSH. > Profile URL: https://mytenant.teleport.sh:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: mytenant.teleport.sh Roles: access, editor Logins: root, ubuntu, ec2-user Kubernetes: disabled Valid until: 2021-04-30 06:39:13 -0500 CDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty In this example, myuser is now logged into the mytenant.teleport.sh cluster through Teleport SSH.

myuser can now execute the following to find the cluster's server names, which are used for establishing SSH connections:

tsh ls

In this example, the bastion host is located on the bottom line below:

Node Name Address Labels ---------------- -------------- -------------------------------------- ip-172-31-35-170 ⟵ Tunnel ip-172-31-41-144 127.0.0.1:3022 env=example, hostname=ip-172-31-41-144

myuser can SSH into the bastion host server by running the following command locally:

tsh ssh root@ip-172-31-41-144

Now, they can:

Connect to other servers in the cluster by using the appropriate IP address in the tsh ssh command.

command. Traverse the Linux file system.

Execute desired commands.

All commands executed by myuser are recorded and can be replayed in the Teleport Web UI.

The tsh ssh command allows users to do anything they could if they were to SSH into a server using a third-party tool. Compare the two equivalent commands:

tsh

ssh tsh ssh root@ip-172-31-41-144 To use the ssh client generate a SSH configuration file and postfix the cluster name after the node name. tsh config > ssh_config_teleport ssh -F ssh_config_teleport [email protected]

Now, myuser has the ability to SSH into other servers within the cluster, traverse the Linux file system, and execute commands.

They have visibility into all resources within the cluster due to their defined and assigned roles.

They can also quickly view any server or grouping of servers that have been assigned a particular label.

Execute the following command within your bastion host console:

tctl nodes ls

This displays the unified resource catalog with all queried resources in one view:

Nodename UUID Address Labels ---------------- ------------------------------------ -------------- ------------------------------------- ip-172-31-35-170 4980899c-d260-414f-9aea-874feef71747 ip-172-31-41-144 f3d2a65f-3fa7-451d-b516-68d189ff9ae5 127.0.0.1:3022 env=example,hostname=ip-172-31-41-144

Note the "Labels" column on the farthest side. myuser can query all resources with a shared label using the command:

tsh ls env=example

Customized labels can be defined in your teleport.yaml configuration file or during server creation.

This is a convenient feature that allows for more advanced queries. If an IP address changes, for example, an admin can quickly find the current server with that label since it remains unchanged.

myuser can also execute commands on all servers that share a label, vastly simplifying repeated operations. For example, the following command will execute the ls command on each server and display the results in your terminal:

tsh ssh root@env=example ls

We previously configured our Linux instance to leave port 22 open to easily configure and install Teleport. Feel free to compare Teleport SSH to your usual ssh commands.

To harden your Teleport server:

Close port 22 on your private Linux instance now that your Teleport server is configured and running.

on your private Linux instance now that your Teleport server is configured and running. For self-hosted deployments, optionally close port 22 on your Proxy Service host.

on your Proxy Service host. You'll be able to fully connect to the private instance and, for self-hosted deployments, the Proxy Service host, using tsh ssh .

To recap, this guide described:

How to set up and add an SSH server to a cluster.

Connect to the cluster using tsh to manage and introspect resources.

Feel free to shut down, clean up, and delete your resources, or use them in further Getting Started exercises.