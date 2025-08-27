Using JWT authentication with Elasticsearch
This guide will help you configure Elasticsearch JWT authentication with Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- Running Application Service.
- Elasticsearch cluster version >=
8.2.0.
Step 1/3. Enable a JWT realm in Elasticsearch
Update your Elasticsearch configuration file,
elasticsearch.yaml, to enable a
JWT realm:
xpack.security.authc.realms.jwt.jwt1:
order: 1
client_authentication.type: none
pkc_jwkset_path: https://proxy.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json
claims.principal: sub
claims.groups: roles
allowed_issuer: example-cluster
allowed_audiences: ["https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200"]
Let's take a closer look at the parameters and their values:
- Set
client_authentication.typeto
none, otherwise Elasticsearch requires clients to send a shared secret value with each request.
- Set
pkc_jwkset_pathto the JWT key set file URL of your Teleport Proxy. It is available at
https://<proxy>/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint. You can also download the JSON file from the same URL and point the path directly to it instead of using a URL.
- Set
claims.principaland
claims.groupsto
suband
rolesrespectively. These are the claims Teleport uses to pass user and role information in JWT tokens. Keep in mind that users and roles must exist in Elasticsearch.
- Set
allowed_issuerto the name of your Teleport cluster.
- Set
allowed_audiencesto the URL which Teleport Application Service will use to connect to Elasticsearch.
Note that when using JWT authentication, you cannot map user roles using the
standard Elasticsearch
role_mapping.yml file. Instead, you need to set the
role mapping using the API. See JWT realm authorization
for details.
Step 2/3. Register an Elasticsearch application in Teleport
In your Teleport App Service configuration file,
teleport.yaml, register an
entry for Elasticsearch:
app_service:
enabled: true
apps:
- name: "elastic"
uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200
rewrite:
headers:
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
You can also use dynamic registration.
Elasticsearch requires a JWT token to be passed inside the
Authorization
header. The header rewrite configuration above will replace the
{{internal.jwt}}
template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request.
Step 3/3. Connect to the ElasticSearch API
Log into your Teleport cluster with
tsh login and make sure your Elasticsearch
application is available:
tsh apps lsApplication Description Public Address Labels----------- ------------- ---------------------------- -------------------------------elastic elastic.teleport.example.com
Fetch a short-lived X.509 certificate for Elasticsearch:
tsh apps login elastic
Then you can use the
curl command to communicate with the Elasticsearch API,
which will authenticate you as your Teleport user:
curl \ --cacert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/cas/root.pem \ --cert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice-app/example-cluster/elastic-x509.pem \ --key ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice \ https://elastic.teleport.example.com/_security/user | jq
Next steps
- Get more information about integrating with Teleport JWT tokens.
- Learn more about accessing APIs with the Teleport Application Service.
- Take a look at application-related Access Controls.