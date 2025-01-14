Version: 17.x

Using JWT authentication with Elasticsearch

This guide will help you configure Elasticsearch JWT authentication with Teleport.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.3.3 or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Elasticsearch cluster version >= 8.2.0 .

Update your Elasticsearch configuration file, elasticsearch.yaml , to enable a JWT realm:

xpack.security.authc.realms.jwt.jwt1: order: 1 client_authentication.type: none pkc_jwkset_path: https://proxy.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json claims.principal: sub claims.groups: roles allowed_issuer: example-cluster allowed_audiences: [ "https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200" ]

Let's take a closer look at the parameters and their values:

Set client_authentication.type to none , otherwise Elasticsearch requires clients to send a shared secret value with each request.

to , otherwise Elasticsearch requires clients to send a shared secret value with each request. Set pkc_jwkset_path to the JWT key set file URL of your Teleport Proxy. It is available at https://<proxy>/.well-known/jwks.json endpoint. You can also download the JSON file from the same URL and point the path directly to it instead of using a URL.

to the JWT key set file URL of your Teleport Proxy. It is available at endpoint. You can also download the JSON file from the same URL and point the path directly to it instead of using a URL. Set claims.principal and claims.groups to sub and roles respectively. These are the claims Teleport uses to pass user and role information in JWT tokens. Keep in mind that users and roles must exist in Elasticsearch.

and to and respectively. These are the claims Teleport uses to pass user and role information in JWT tokens. Keep in mind that in Elasticsearch. Set allowed_issuer to the name of your Teleport cluster.

to the name of your Teleport cluster. Set allowed_audiences to the URL which Teleport Application Service will use to connect to Elasticsearch.

Elasticsearch role mapping Note that when using JWT authentication, you cannot map user roles using the standard Elasticsearch role_mapping.yml file. Instead, you need to set the role mapping using the API. See JWT realm authorization for details.

In your Teleport App Service configuration file, teleport.yaml , register an entry for Elasticsearch:

app_service: enabled: "yes" apps: - name: "elastic" uri: https://elasticsearch.example.com:9200 rewrite: headers: - "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}} "

tip You can also use dynamic registration.

Elasticsearch requires a JWT token to be passed inside the Authorization header. The header rewrite configuration above will replace the {{internal.jwt}} template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request.

Log into your Teleport cluster with tsh login and make sure your Elasticsearch application is available:

tsh apps ls Application Description Public Address Labels ----------- ------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------------- elastic elastic.teleport.example.com

Fetch a short-lived X.509 certificate for Elasticsearch:

tsh apps login elastic

Then you can use the curl command to communicate with the Elasticsearch API, which will authenticate you as your Teleport user:

curl \ --cacert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/cas/root.pem \ --cert ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice-app/example-cluster/elastic-x509.pem \ --key ~/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice \ https://elastic.teleport.example.com/_security/user | jq