Version: 18.x

Teleport Application Service Configuration

The guides in this section show you how to configure the Teleport Application Service, which proxies traffic to and from Teleport-protected applications.

  • Access Controls: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport application access.
  • Dynamic Registration: Register/unregister apps without restarting Teleport.
  • High Availability: How to configure Teleport application access in a Highly Available (HA) configuration.