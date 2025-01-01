Teleport Application Service Configuration

Version: 18.x

The guides in this section show you how to configure the Teleport Application Service, which proxies traffic to and from Teleport-protected applications.

Access Controls: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for Teleport application access.

Dynamic Registration: Register/unregister apps without restarting Teleport.

High Availability: How to configure Teleport application access in a Highly Available (HA) configuration.