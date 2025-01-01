Application Access Role-Based Access Control

Version: 18.x

This article describes access control concepts particularly relevant to the Teleport Application Service.

The Teleport Application Service uses labels to control access to the proxied web applications.

Teleport administrators can assign static and dynamic labels to apps using configuration:

apps: - name: "grafana" uri: "http://localhost:3000" labels: env: "prod" group: "metrics" commands: - name: "arch" command: [ "uname" , "-p" ] period: 1m0s

Teleport administrators can configure roles to allow or deny users' access to applications with specific labels using app_labels property.

For example, this role will grant access to all applications from the group "metrics", except for the production ones:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: dev spec: allow: app_labels: group: "metrics" deny: app_labels: env: "prod"

You can configure roles to populate app labels dynamically based on the user's claims and attributes received from identity providers. This is done by using template variables with external prefix.

For example, this role will have its env and group label values set after the Okta user's attributes with the same names:

allow: app_labels: env: " {{external.env}} " group: " {{external.group}} "

You can authorize your Teleport user to assume an Azure identity and execute Azure CLI commands via Teleport. To do so, define a role with the spec.allow.azure_identities field, as shown below:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: azure-cli-access spec: allow: app_labels: '*': '*' azure_identities: - /subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/teleport-azure

Modify the spec.allow.azure_identities field so that each item is the full URI of an Azure managed identity that you would like to enable users with this role to assume. The example above allows the user to assume the teleport-azure identity.

Another approach is to define a user's permitted Azure identities by configuring each user separately. To do so, create a role with one element within azure_identities set to the template variable {{internal.azure_identities}} :

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: azure-cli-access spec: allow: app_labels: '*': '*' azure_identities: - '{{internal.azure_identities}}'

In this case, when a user authenticates to the Azure CLI via Teleport, the Teleport Auth Service populates the {{internal.azure_identities}} template variable with any Azure identities you have assigned to the user.

To assign Azure identities to a user, run a tctl users update command similar to the following:

tctl users update myuser --set-azure-identities \ /subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/id1,\ /subscriptions/00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000/resourceGroups/my-resource-group/providers/Microsoft.ManagedIdentity/userAssignedIdentities/id2

This command uses the --set-azure-identities flag to add Azure identities to a user. The value of this flag is a comma-separated list of Azure identity URIs.

See our Azure CLI guide for more information on enabling access to Azure managed identities.