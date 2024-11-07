SSO with Active Directory Federation Services
This guide will explain how to configure Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) to be a single sign-on (SSO) provider to issue login credentials to specific groups of users. When used in combination with role based access control (RBAC), it allows Teleport administrators to define policies like:
- Only members of "DBA" group can SSH into machines running PostgreSQL.
- Developers must never SSH into production servers.
How it works
You can register your Teleport cluster as an application with ADFS, then create an authentication connector resource that provides Teleport with information about your application. When a user signs in to Teleport, ADFS executes its own authentication flow, then sends an HTTP request to your Teleport cluster to indicate that authentication has completed.
Teleport authenticates users to your infrastructure by issuing short-lived certificates. After a user completes an SSO authentication flow, Teleport issues short-lived TLS and SSH certificates to the user. Teleport also creates a temporary user on the Auth Service backend.
Teleport roles are encoded in the user's certificates. To assign Teleport roles to the user, the Auth Service inspects the role mapping within the authentication connector, which associates user data on ADFS with the names of one or more Teleport roles.
Prerequisites
- ADFS installation with Admin access and users assigned to at least two groups.
- Teleport role with access to maintaining
samlresources. This is available in the default
editorrole.
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.6.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Configure ADFS
You'll need to configure ADFS to export claims about a user (Claims Provider Trust in ADFS terminology) and you'll need to configure ADFS to trust Teleport (a Relying Party Trust in ADFS terminology).
For Claims Provider Trust configuration, open the AD FS management window.
Under Claims Provider Trusts, right-click on Active Directory and
select Edit Claim Rules. You'll need to specify at least the following two
incoming claims:
Name ID and
Group.
-
Name IDshould be a mapping of the LDAP Attribute
E-Mail-Addressesto
Name ID.
-
A group membership claim should be used to map users to roles (for example to separate normal users and admins).
-
If you are using dynamic roles (see below), it may be useful to map the LDAP Attribute
SAM-Account-Nameto
Windows account name:
-
And create another mapping of
E-Mail-Addressesto
UPN:
You'll also need to create a Relying Party Trust. Use the below information to help guide you through the Wizard.
- Create a Relaying Party Trust:
- Enter data about the relying party manually.
- Set the display name to something along the lines of
Teleport.
- Skip the token encryption certificate.
- Select "Enable support for SAML 2.0 Web SSO protocol" and set the URL to
https://teleport.example.com/v1/webapi/saml/acs, replacing the domain name with your Teleport Proxy Service URL. If you have a self-hosted cluster with multiple public addresses for the Teleport Proxy Service (the value of
proxy_service.public_addrin the Teleport configuration file), ensure that this address points to the first one listed.
- Set the relying party trust identifier to
https://teleport.example.com/v1/webapi/saml/acsas well.
- For access control policy select "Permit everyone".
Once the Relying Party Trust has been created, update the Claim Issuance Policy
for it. Like before, make sure you send at least
Name ID and
Group claims to the
relying party (Teleport). If you are using dynamic roles, it may be useful to
map the LDAP Attribute
SAM-Account-Name to "Windows account name" and create
another mapping of
E-Mail-Addresses to "UPN".
Lastly, ensure the user you create in Active Directory has an email address associated with it. To check this open Server Manager then "Tools -> Active Directory Users and Computers" and select the user and right click and open properties. Make sure the email address field is filled out.
Step 2/3. Connect ADFS to Teleport
In this section, you will create an authentication connector that provides Teleport with the information it needs to exchange SAML messages with ADFS and issue certificates to users.
Assign a role mapping
When a user authenticates to Teleport, the Teleport Auth Service issues SSH and TLS certificates to the user that contain the user's Teleport roles.
For SSO authentication connectors, the Auth Service determines which roles to encode in the certificate by reading the authentication connector's role mapping. The role mapping indicates which Teleport roles to assign based on data that your identity provider stores about the user.
When you configure an authentication connector using the
tctl CLI, a role
mapping takes the following format:
<attribute_name>,<attribute_value>,<teleport_role_1>,<teleport_role_2>,...,<teleport_role_n>
For example, the following role mapping means that any user with the attribute
group with the value
admin receives the Teleport roles
editor and
auditor:
group,admin,editor,auditor
For the purpose of this guide, assign two separate role mappings:
- A more permissive role mapping: group,admins,auditor,editor
- A more restrictive role mapping: group,users,access
Make sure that, in your role mapping, each attribute begins with the following namespace prefix:
http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/claims/
Configure a SAML connector
Create a SAML connector resource using
tctl:
tctl sso configure saml --acs https://teleport.example.com/v1/webapi/saml/acs \ --preset adfs \ --entity-descriptor https://adfs.example.com/FederationMetadata/2007-06/FederationMetadata.xml \ --attributes-to-roles mapping_1 \ --attributes-to-roles mapping_2 \ > adfs.yaml
The
--attributes-to-roles flag contains the role mapping you assigned earlier.
The
acs field should match the value you set in ADFS earlier and you can
obtain the
entity_descriptor_url from ADFS under "ADFS -> Service -> Endpoints -> Metadata".
Export the signing key
For the last step, you'll need to export the signing key:
tctl saml export adfs > saml.cer
Copy
saml.cer, to ADFS server, open the "Relying Party Trust" and add this
file as one of the signature verification certificates:
The Web UI will now contain a new button: "Login with MS Active Directory". The CLI is the same as before:
tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login
This command will print the SSO login URL and try to open it automatically in a browser.
Teleport can use multiple SAML connectors. In this case a connector name
can be passed via
tsh login --auth=connector_name
Test the connector
Run the following command to test your connector:
tctl sso test < adfs.yaml
Create the connector
Apply the connector:
tctl create -f adfs.yaml
Step 3/3. Configure authentication preferences
Edit your cluster authentication preferences so you can make the authentication connector you configured in this guide the default authentication method for your Teleport cluster.
Open the Teleport Web UI. From the left sidebar, navigate to Zero Trust Access > Auth Connectors. Find the connector you would like to make the default and, from its three-dot menu, select Set as default.
If you are managing your Teleport resources as configuration files, you can
choose a default authentication connector using a dynamic resource. In this
case, use
tctl to edit the
cluster_auth_preference value:
tctl edit cluster_auth_preference
Set the value of
spec.type to
saml:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
metadata:
...
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
...
type: saml
...
version: v2
After you save and exit the editor,
tctl will update the resource:
cluster auth preference has been updated
Additional ways to edit cluster auth preferences
The cluster auth preference is available as a Teleport Terraform provider resource. Find a list of configuration options in the Cluster Auth Preferences Resource Reference.
If you self-host Teleport, you can edit your Teleport Auth Service configuration file to include the following:
# Snippet from /etc/teleport.yaml
auth_service:
authentication:
type: saml
If you need to log in again before configuring your identity provider, use the
flag
--auth=local
Next steps
Now that you have connected Teleport to your identity provider, you can customize the way Teleport includes IdP data in Teleport roles.
With role templates, you can include user data from your IdP directly in
Teleport roles. If you use the
external template variable in the value of a
role field, Teleport passes that value from your IdP. In this example, all of
the role options you can use for allowing users to assume certain principals on
remote systems come from your IdP:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: sso-users
spec:
allow:
logins: ['{{external.logins}}']
aws_role_arns: ['{{external.aws_role_arns}}']
azure_identities: ['{{external.azure_identities}}']
db_names: ['{{external.db_names}}']
db_roles: ['{{external.db_roles}}']
db_users: ['{{external.db_users}}']
desktop_groups: ['{{external.desktop_groups}}']
gcp_service_accounts: ['{{external.gcp_service_accounts}}']
host_groups: ['{{external.host_groups}}']
host_sudoers: ['{{external.host_sudoers}}']
kubernetes_groups: ['{{external.kubernetes_groups}}']
kubernetes_users: ['{{external.kubernetes_users}}']
windows_desktop_logins: ['{{external.windows_desktop_logins}}']
For more information on using the
external template variable, see Role
Templates.
For an explanation of the fields listed above, see the Role Reference.
If you need to transform your IdP user data before you include it in Teleport roles, you can do so using Login Rules. Login Rules allow you to include external traits within Teleport roles even if your IdP provides user data in a different format than the one expected by Teleport. Read more about Login Rules.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting SSO configuration can be challenging. Usually a Teleport administrator must be able to:
- Be able to see what SAML/OIDC claims and values are getting exported and passed by the SSO provider to Teleport.
- Be able to see how Teleport maps the received claims to role mappings as defined in the connector.
- For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise clusters, ensure that HTTP/TLS certificates are configured properly for both the Teleport Proxy Service and the SSO provider.
If something is not working, we recommend to:
- Double-check the host names, tokens and TCP ports in a connector definition.
Using the Web UI
If you get "access denied" or other login errors, the number one place to check is the Audit Log. To view the recording, select Audit in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings in the menu.
Example of a user being denied because the role
clusteradmin wasn't set up:
{
"code": "T1001W",
"error": "role clusteradmin is not found",
"event": "user.login",
"message": "Failed to calculate user attributes.\n\trole clusteradmin is not found",
"method": "oidc",
"success": false,
"time": "2024-11-07T15:41:25.584Z",
"uid": "71e46f17-d611-48bb-bf5e-effd90016c13"
}
Teleport does not show the expected Nodes
When the Teleport Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport-connected
resources (e.g., to display resources in the Web UI or via
tsh ls), it only
returns the resources that the current user is authorized to view.
For each resource in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the resource from the user:
- None of the user's roles contain a
denyrule that matches the resource's labels.
- At least one of the user's roles contains an
allowrule that matches the resource's labels.
If you are not seeing resources when expected, make sure that your user's roles
include the appropriate
allow and
deny rules as documented in the Access
Controls Reference.
When configuring SSO, ensure that the identity provider is populating each user's
traits correctly. For a user to see a Node in Teleport, the result of populating a
template variable in a role's
allow.logins must match at least one of a user's
traits.logins.
In this example a user will have usernames
ubuntu,
debian and usernames from the SSO trait
logins for Nodes that have a
env: dev label. If the SSO trait username is
bob then the usernames would include
ubuntu,
debian, and
bob.
kind: role
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
logins: ['{{external.logins}}', ubuntu, debian]
node_labels:
'env': 'dev'
version: v5
Single sign-on fails with OIDC
When encountering the error message "Failed to verify JWT: oidc: unable to verify JWT signature: no matching keys", it typically indicates a discrepancy between the algorithm used to sign the JWT token and the algorithm(s) supported by the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Specifically, the token might be signed with one algorithm, e.g., HS256, while the JWKS only lists keys for a different algorithm. e.g., RS256. This issue predominantly arises when using identity providers that offer extremely low-level functionality.
Here are some things to check:
- Verify the JWT header specifies the correct signing algorithm. This should match one of the algorithms listed in the keys section of the JWKS endpoint response.
- Ensure the JWKS endpoint is returning all relevant public keys. Sometimes key rotation can cause valid keys to be omitted.
To resolve the issue, align the JWT algorithm header with a supported algorithm in the JWKS. Rotate keys if necessary. Verify the JWKS only publishes the active public keys. With proper configuration, the signature should validate successfully.