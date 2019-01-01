Working with Multiple Identity Providers
Teleport allows you to create and manage multiple authentication connectors, so you can centralize authentication and access controls in your organization's infrastructure even if your organization uses several identity providers.
This guide explains how you can work with multiple identity providers in Teleport.
Managing authentication connector resources
An authentication connector, which configures the integration between an
identity provider and Teleport, is a dynamic resource. This means that you can
manage it, like other dynamic resources, with
tctl and other Teleport Auth
Service clients.
To see all configured connectors, execute this command:
tctl get connectors
To delete/update connectors, use the usual
tctl rm and
tctl create commands
as described in the Resources
Reference.
Specifying a connector
If multiple authentication connectors exist, the clients must supply a
connector name to
tsh login via
--auth argument:
use "okta" SAML connector:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login --auth=okta
use local Teleport user DB:tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login --auth=local --user=admin
No persistent backend data in Teleport associates a user's account with the SSO provider they used to authenticate.
This also means that if one SSO provider becomes unavailable, the end user only needs to choose another SSO provider when signing in to Teleport. While the user may be locked out of their account with the first SSO provider, signing in via the second provider is sufficient for Teleport to issue a new certificate and grant the user access to your infrastructure.
Note that if the username of an SSO user already belongs to a user registered
locally with the Auth Service (i.e., created via
tctl users add), the SSO
login will fail.
Identifier-first login
Identifier-first login is a feature that simplifies the login experience in clusters with multiple authentication connectors. When identifier-first login is enabled, the initial login screen prompts the user for their username only. Teleport will then present only the auth connectors that are relevant to the specified user.
Configuration
You can enable identifier-first login on a cluster by configuring one or more
SAML, OIDC, or GitHub auth connectors with a
spec.user_matchers field, which
takes a set of one or more user matchers for usernames. A user matcher is a
string matcher that can either be a specific username to match, or a glob
pattern using wildcard characters (
*). An auth connector will be mapped to a
user if one or more of its
user_matchers matches their username.
kind: saml
version: v2
metadata:
name: okta
spec:
user_matchers: ['joe', '*@example.com']
Once enabled, users without an auth connector mapped to them will not be able to see
any auth connectors on the login page. For this reason, it is recommended to configure
one or more fallback connectors. A user matcher of
* is a special case that marks a
connector as a fallback, which will only be presented to users who don't match any other connector.
Examples
Match users with a username that ends in "@example.com":
user_matchers: ['*@example.com']
Match users with a username that ends in "@example.com" and also match "alice":
user_matchers: ['*@example.com', 'alice']
Match only users that weren't matched to any other auth connectors:
user_matchers: ['*']
Match users that end in "@example.com" or weren't matched to any other connectors:
user_matchers: ['*', '*@example.com']