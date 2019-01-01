Working with Multiple Identity Providers

Version: 18.x

Teleport allows you to create and manage multiple authentication connectors, so you can centralize authentication and access controls in your organization's infrastructure even if your organization uses several identity providers.

This guide explains how you can work with multiple identity providers in Teleport.

An authentication connector, which configures the integration between an identity provider and Teleport, is a dynamic resource. This means that you can manage it, like other dynamic resources, with tctl and other Teleport Auth Service clients.

To see all configured connectors, execute this command:

tctl get connectors

To delete/update connectors, use the usual tctl rm and tctl create commands as described in the Resources Reference.

If multiple authentication connectors exist, the clients must supply a connector name to tsh login via --auth argument:

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login --auth=okta

tsh --proxy=proxy.example.com login --auth=local --user=admin

No persistent backend data in Teleport associates a user's account with the SSO provider they used to authenticate.

This also means that if one SSO provider becomes unavailable, the end user only needs to choose another SSO provider when signing in to Teleport. While the user may be locked out of their account with the first SSO provider, signing in via the second provider is sufficient for Teleport to issue a new certificate and grant the user access to your infrastructure.

Note that if the username of an SSO user already belongs to a user registered locally with the Auth Service (i.e., created via tctl users add ), the SSO login will fail.

Identifier-first login is a feature that simplifies the login experience in clusters with multiple authentication connectors. When identifier-first login is enabled, the initial login screen prompts the user for their username only. Teleport will then present only the auth connectors that are relevant to the specified user.

You can enable identifier-first login on a cluster by configuring one or more SAML, OIDC, or GitHub auth connectors with a spec.user_matchers field, which takes a set of one or more user matchers for usernames. A user matcher is a string matcher that can either be a specific username to match, or a glob pattern using wildcard characters ( * ). An auth connector will be mapped to a user if one or more of its user_matchers matches their username.

kind: saml version: v2 metadata: name: okta spec: user_matchers: [ 'joe' , '*@example.com' ]

Once enabled, users without an auth connector mapped to them will not be able to see any auth connectors on the login page. For this reason, it is recommended to configure one or more fallback connectors. A user matcher of * is a special case that marks a connector as a fallback, which will only be presented to users who don't match any other connector.

Match users with a username that ends in "@example.com":

user_matchers: [ '*@example.com' ]

Match users with a username that ends in "@example.com" and also match "alice":

user_matchers: [ '*@example.com' , 'alice' ]

Match only users that weren't matched to any other auth connectors:

user_matchers: [ '*' ]

Match users that end in "@example.com" or weren't matched to any other connectors:

user_matchers: [ '*' , '*@example.com' ]