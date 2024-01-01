Using JWT Authentication with Grafana
This guide will help you configure Grafana JWT authentication with Teleport.
How it works
Teleport issues short-lived JWTs and injects them into each proxied request to Grafana. Grafana is configured to trust Teleport’s JWT signer, allowing it to verify the user’s identity and retrieve role information from the Teleport-signed token.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.5.0
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- Running Application Service.
- Access to main config of your Grafana instance
Step 1/3. Configure JWT authentication in Grafana
Add an
auth.jwt section in Grafana’s main configuration file. Replace teleport.example.com with the domain name of your Teleport cluster:
[auth.jwt]
enabled = true
# HTTP header to look into to get a JWT token.
header_name = Authorization
# JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) URL from your Teleport cluster.
jwk_set_url = https://teleport.example.com/.well-known/jwks.json
# Teleport username can be found in "sub" or "username" claims.
username_claim = sub
# Map Teleport users to Grafana organization roles based on their Teleport
# roles. Adjust accordingly.
#
# In this example, if the user's Teleport role list (the "roles" claim) contains
# "editor", assign them the Grafana "Editor" role. All other users get the
# "Viewer" role.
#
# Teleport user traits are also available in the "traits" claim and can be
# used in expressions in the same way as roles.
role_attribute_path = contains(roles[*], 'editor') && 'Editor' || 'Viewer'
# auto-create users if they are not already matched.
auto_sign_up = true
Restart your Grafana instance after updating the config.
Step 2/3. Register a Grafana application in Teleport
You can register the Grafana application in Teleport by defining it in your
Teleport Application Service configuration, or by using dynamic registration
with
tctl or Terraform. Assign http://grafana.example.com:3000 to the domain of your Grafana
instance:
- Static configuration
- tctl
- Terraform
Add an application entry in your Teleport Application Service configuration
file,
teleport.yaml:
app_service:
enabled: true
apps:
- name: "grafana"
uri: app URI
rewrite:
headers:
- "Authorization: Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
Restart the Teleport Application service.
Create an
app resource definition file named
app-grafana.yaml:
# app-grafana.yaml
kind: app
version: v3
metadata:
name: grafana
spec:
uri: app URI
rewrite:
headers:
- name: "Authorization"
value: "Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
Create the
app resource with:
tctl create -f app-grafana.yaml
Create a
teleport_app resource in terraform:
resource "teleport_app" "grafana" {
version = "v3"
metadata = {
name = "grafana"
labels = {
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic"
}
}
spec = {
uri = "app URI"
rewrite = {
headers = [{
name = "Authorization"
value = "Bearer {{internal.jwt}}"
}]
}
}
}
Apply the configuration:
terraform apply
The header rewrite configuration above will replace the
{{internal.jwt}}
template variable with a Teleport-signed JWT token in each request.
Step 3/3. Connect to Grafana
Log in to your Teleport cluster in your browser at https://teleport.example.com.
In the Resources tab, locate the
grafana application and click Launch.
Grafana will open and you should be automatically logged in as your Teleport user. You can verify this by clicking your profile icon in the upper-right corner.
Next steps
- Get more information about integrating with Teleport JWT tokens.
- See the dynamic registration guide.
- Learn more about accessing APIs with the Teleport Application Service.
- Take a look at application-related Access Controls.