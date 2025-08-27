Protect a Web Application with Teleport

Version: 17.x

This tutorial demonstrates how to configure secure access to an application through Teleport. The tutorial uses Grafana as a sample application because it's straightforward to install and run in a Docker container or Kubernetes cluster with no additional configuration required. If you want to configure access for a different web application, you can use this tutorial as a general guide for what to do.

At a high level, configuring access for applications involves the following steps:

Verify your environment meets the prerequisites.

Verify you can launch the application in a Docker container, Kubernetes cluster, or using another method.

Generate a short-lived invitation token for the application to join the Teleport cluster.

Install and configure Teleport on the application host.

Add a user to verify access to the application.

In the setup we demonstrate in this guide, the Teleport Application Service joins your Teleport cluster with a secure token. You configure the Application Service to protect a web application using a configuration file. After the Application Service joins the cluster, the Teleport Proxy Service routes requests from end users to the Teleport Application Service, and responses from the Application Serve back to end users.

The Application Service authenticates user requests by validating a JSON web token (JWT) in the request against a CA maintained by the Teleport Auth Service. The requesting user's roles are encoded in the JWT, allowing the Application Service to determine whether the user has permissions to make a request to a Teleport-protected application.

For this tutorial, verify your environment meets the following requirements:

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. A host where you will run the Teleport Application Service.

A Docker container or Kubernetes cluster to launch Grafana.

Once the Teleport Application Service is proxying traffic to your web application, the Teleport Proxy Service makes the application available at the following URL:

https://<APPLICATION_NAME>.<TELEPORT_DOMAIN>

For example, if your Teleport domain name is teleport.example.com , the application named my-app would be available at https://my-app.teleport.example.com . The Proxy Service must present a TLS certificate for this domain name that browsers can verify against a certificate authority.

If you are using Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), DNS records and TLS certificates for this domain name are provisioned automatically. If you are self-hosting Teleport, you must configure these yourself:

Create either: A DNS A record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Teleport Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com , with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service.

, with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service. A DNS CNAME record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com , with the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service. Ensure that your system provisions TLS certificates for Teleport-registered applications. The method to use depends on how you originally set up TLS for your self-hosted Teleport deployment, and is outside the scope of this guide. In general, the same system that provisions TLS certificates signed for the web address of the Proxy Service (e.g., teleport.example.com ) must also provision certificates for the wildcard address used for applications (e.g., *.teleport.example.com ).

Take care not to create DNS records that map the Teleport cluster subdomain of a registered application to the application's own host, as attempts to navigate to the application will fail.

This tutorial assumes that you have administrative rights for the Teleport cluster and for the local computer, Docker container, or Kubernetes configuration where the application runs.

The permissions used in this tutorial are intended for demonstration purposes. Before running Teleport in a production environment, you should verify that you're following best practices to avoid security incidents.

Best practices for production security When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents: Avoid using sudo in production environments unless it's necessary.

in production environments unless it's necessary. Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.

Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or the CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < 1024 (e.g. 443 ).

capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < (e.g. ). Follow the principle of least privilege . Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in access,editor roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.

. Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure to provide temporary elevated permissions. When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you should save the invitation token to a file. If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view it by running the history command on a compromised system. You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.

An invitation token is required to authorize a Teleport Application Service instance to join the cluster. Generate a short-lived join token and save it on the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service. For example, you can generate the invitation token by running the following command on a server where the Teleport Auth Service runs:

tctl tokens add \ --type=app \ --app-name=grafana \ --app-uri=http://localhost:3000

Copy the output from this command and save the token in a separate file so it can be passed to the Teleport Application Service.

You can start Grafana in a Docker container or Kubernetes cluster by following the appropriate steps.

Docker

Kubernetes cluster To start Grafana in a Docker container: Open a terminal on a computer where Docker is installed. Start Grafana by running the following command: docker run --detach --name grafana --publish 3000:3000 grafana/grafana Edit the /etc/grafana/grafana.ini file in the container to use the address for your Teleport cluster. Under the [server] section, uncomment the domain key and set the value to the address for your Teleport cluster. For example: domain = teleport.example.com If you can't edit this file in the container, you can use the sed command to edit the file. For example: docker exec --user 0 grafana sed -i \ 's/;domain = localhost/domain = teleport.example.com/g' \ /etc/grafana/grafana.ini If you install Grafana with the following helm instructions, it is available at http://example-grafana.example-grafana.svc.cluster.local in the Kubernetes cluster. helm repo add grafana https://grafana.github.io/helm-charts helm repo update helm install example-grafana grafana/grafana \ --create-namespace \ --namespace example-grafana

Docker

Kubernetes cluster Select a Teleport edition, then follow the Installation instructions for your environment. To install on Linux: To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server: The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash On older Teleport versions: Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide. Create the configuration file for Grafana at /etc/app_config.yaml with a command similar to the following: sudo teleport configure \ --output=file \ --proxy= teleport.example.com :443 \ --token=/tmp/token \ --roles=app \ --app-name=grafana \ --app-uri=http://localhost:3000 Set the --proxy command-line option to the address for your Teleport cluster (for example, teleport.example.com or mytenant.teleport.sh ).

command-line option to the address for your Teleport cluster (for example, or ). Set the --token command-line option to the file location on the Application Service host where you saved the invitation token that you generated earlier.

command-line option to the file location on the Application Service host where you saved the invitation token that you generated earlier. Change the --app-name and --app-uri command-line options if you're configuring access to a different web application. Configure the Teleport Application Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Application Service. Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Application Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Application Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Set up the Teleport Helm repository. Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases: helm repo update Install the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart into your Kubernetes cluster to proxy Grafana with a command similar to the following: JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token) helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=app \ --set proxyAddr= teleport.example.com :443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "apps[0].name=grafana" \ --set "apps[0].uri=http://example-grafana.example-grafana.svc.cluster.local" \ --set "apps[0].labels.env=dev" \ --version 17.7.2 Set proxyAddr to the address for your Teleport cluster (for example, teleport.example.com or mytenant.teleport.sh ).

to the address for your Teleport cluster (for example, or ). Set -authToken to the invitation token that you previously generated.

to the invitation token that you previously generated. Change apps[0].name and apps[0].uri if you're configuring access to a different web application. Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Now that you have enrolled the application as a resource protected by Teleport, you can create a user to test access to the application. Teleport has a built-in role called access that allows users to access cluster resources.

To assign to the access role to a new local user named alice , run the following command:

tctl users add --roles=access alice

The command generates an invitation URL for the new user. You can use the URL to choose a password, set up multi-factor authentication, and sign in to the Teleport Web UI.

There are a couple of ways to access the proxied application.

Sign in to the Teleport Web UI using your Teleport cluster address. All available applications are displayed on the Applications tab. Click Launch on the Grafana application tile to access it.

Alternatively, you can call the application directly with its name as the subdomain, for example, https://grafana.teleport.example.com or https://grafana.mytenant.teleport.sh . You are prompted to sign in if you haven't already been authenticated.

