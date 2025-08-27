Version: 17.x

Clipboard Sharing

Teleport supports copying and pasting text between your browser and a remote Windows Desktop.

note This feature requires a Chromium-based browser such as Google Chrome, Brave, or Microsoft Edge. If using another browser, clipboard sharing will be disabled irrespective of whether a user's role allows it.

Clipboard sharing is configured via Teleport's RBAC system. It is enabled by default, but can be disabled by setting the following role option on one or more of a user's roles:

kind: role version: v4 metadata: name: no_clipboard spec: options: desktop_clipboard: false

If a clipboard sharing is enabled for a user, the browser will prompt for access to the system clipboard when the clipboard is first synchronized (this occurs whenever a user clicks the mouse or presses a key). Grant this access to use clipboard sharing.

If you mistakenly deny clipboard permissions, you can change this setting by clicking the lock on the left side of your address bar, toggling the clipboard permission, and refreshing the page.

When a desktop session is active, Teleport will indicate whether clipboard sharing is enabled in the menu bar at the top of the screen.