Discovery Service AWS IAM Reference

The Teleport Discovery Service requires AWS IAM permissions to discover AWS resources. These permissions must be attached to an AWS IAM identity that the Discovery Service instance can use.

Each section below describes the IAM permissions used to discover a specific type of AWS resource.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "EC2Discovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "ec2:DescribeInstances" , "ssm:DescribeInstanceInformation" , "ssm:GetCommandInvocation" , "ssm:ListCommandInvocations" , "ssm:SendCommand" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose EC2Discovery Discover EC2 instances.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "EKSDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "eks:DescribeCluster" , "eks:ListClusters" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "EKSManageAccess" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "eks:AssociateAccessPolicy" , "eks:CreateAccessEntry" , "eks:DeleteAccessEntry" , "eks:DescribeAccessEntry" , "eks:TagResource" , "eks:UpdateAccessEntry" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose EKSDiscovery Discover EKS clusters and fetch additional details about them. EKSManageAccess Automatically set up Teleport access for discovered EKS clusters.

You can use a list of ARNs and narrow the scope of the permissions to specific regions or EKS clusters instead of using a wildcard. The resource ARN has the following format:

arn:{Partition}:eks:{Region}:{Account}:cluster/{ClusterName}

The permissions in the EKSManageAccess statement are optional because the Discovery Service will discover EKS clusters even when it cannot ensure that the Teleport Kubernetes Service has access to the clusters it discovers. If you omit any of the EKSManageAccess permissions, then it is your responsibility to ensure that the Teleport Kubernetes Service can access each EKS cluster.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "DocumentDBDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose DocumentDBDiscovery Discover Amazon DocumentDB Clusters.

Database discovery is not available for DynamoDB.

Manual database registration? To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. See the database access reference for more information.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "elasticache:DescribeCacheClusters" , "elasticache:DescribeCacheSubnetGroups" , "elasticache:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose ElastiCacheDiscovery Discover ElastiCache replication groups. ElastiCacheFetchMetadata Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels.

Database discovery is not available for Keyspaces.

Manual database registration? To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must configure the database manually via static config or dynamic db resource. See the database access reference for more information.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "MemoryDBDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "memorydb:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "MemoryDBFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups" , "memorydb:ListTags" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose MemoryDBDiscovery Discover MemoryDB databases. MemoryDBFetchMetadata Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "OpenSearchDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "es:DescribeDomains" , "es:ListDomainNames" ] , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "OpenSearchFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "es:ListTags" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose OpenSearchDiscovery Discover OpenSearch domains. OpenSearchFetchMetadata Import each discovered domain's AWS tags as Teleport database labels.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBClusters" , "rds:DescribeDBInstances" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose RDSDiscovery Discover RDS instances and Aurora clusters.

When configured to discover RDS databases, the Teleport Discovery Service will attempt to discover both RDS instances and Aurora clusters. The rds:DescribeDBInstances permission is used to find RDS instances, but it is also used to find additional information about discovered Aurora clusters, so you should include this permission even if you only have Aurora clusters to discover. If you don't want Aurora cluster discovery, then you can omit the rds:DescribeDBClusters permission.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RDSProxyDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "rds:DescribeDBProxies" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RDSProxyFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints" , "rds:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose RDSProxyDiscovery Discover RDS Proxies and register each proxy's default endpoint as a Teleport database. RDSProxyFetchMetadata Fetch metadata for discovered proxies to import AWS resource tags as Teleport database labels and register custom endpoints as Teleport databases.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift:DescribeClusters" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose RedshiftDiscovery Discover Amazon Redshift Clusters.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessDiscovery" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "redshift-serverless:ListWorkgroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "redshift-serverless:ListEndpointAccess" , "redshift-serverless:ListTagsForResource" ] , "Resource" : "*" } ] }