Version: 17.x

Registering Agentless OpenSSH Servers with IaC

In this guide, you will see how to register in Teleport your OpenSSH nodes through infrastructure as code (IaC). Teleport supports three ways to dynamically create resources from code:

  • The Teleport Kubernetes Operator, which allows you to manage Teleport resources from Kubernetes
  • The Teleport Terraform Provider, which allows you to manage Teleport resources via Terraform
  • The tctl CLI, which allows you to manage Teleport resources from your local computer or your CI environment

How it works

Teleport can route SSH connections through the Teleport Proxy Service to SSH nodes. Once you have configured your SSH nodes to trust the Teleport certificate authority for OpenSSH (see the Agentless OpenSSH guide, the Proxy Service can present a Teleport-signed certificate to the node and establish a connection. For this to work, the Teleport Proxy Service must be able to dial the node.

Agentless SSH servers are registered with the Teleport Auth Service as resources stored on the Auth Service backend. The Teleport Auth Service exposes a gRPC API that enables clients to create, delete, or modify backend resources, including agentless SSH servers. The Teleport Kubernetes Operator and Terraform provider, along with the tctl command-line tool, can manage agentless SSH services by authenticating to the Teleport Auth Service and interacting with its gRPC API.

Prerequisites

To follow this guide, you must have:

  • A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    1. Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:

      TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443
      TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"

    2. Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients:

      Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

      curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg

      In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

      danger

      Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

  • a server running OpenSSH you will add to the Teleport cluster. This server must be reachable from the proxy (public IP address and firewall allowing traffic on port 22).
tip

If you want to add a private SSH server (e.g. behind a NAT, in a private network, protected by a firewall blocking inbound traffic, ...) you can install a Teleport Agent. The Teleport Agent opens a tunnel to the Teleport Proxy Service, allowing any user to connect to it by going through the Proxy Service.

Step 1/5 - Gather the required information

To register an OpenSSH server in Teleport you will need the following information:

  • The server hostname: ssh-server-hostname
  • The public server IP address with SSH port: 198.51.100.1:22

You must also choose a set of labels for the server. Those labels can be used to describe the server and control which users can access the server. They can be dynamically changed later, without having to reconfigure openSSH.

See the Access Controls for Servers page for more details about labels and how to control access to your servers.

In the rest of this guide, the labels will be:

env: test
team: engineering

Step 2/5 - Write the server manifest

In this step, we'll write text files describing the OpenSSH server resource we want to register in Teleport. Those files are called manifests and their syntax will vary based on the IaC tooling you'll use.

Those manifests are typically versioned in a shared revision system like git. This allows you to keep track of all changes, follow standard code review procedures before changing resources in Teleport, and quickly redeploy your Teleport instance if needed.

You must pick a server ID, or Teleport will pick one for you. This ID is used for two things:

  • if you want to update the server information (e.g. change the labels) later, you will need to specify its ID in the manifest. Else Teleport will create a new server resource instead of editing the existing one.
  • if you have multiple servers with identical hostnames, the unique ID allows you to pick a specific server.

To generate a new UUID:

Use uuidgen. This executable is installed by default on most machines. If it's not installed, it is available via the uuid-runtime package for DEB-based distros, and util-linux for RPM-based distros.

uuidgen

a100fdd0-52db-4eca-a7ab-c3afa7a1564a

Create the following openssh-node-resource.yaml file:

kind: node
version: v2
sub_kind: openssh
metadata:
  name: a100fdd0-52db-4eca-a7ab-c3afa7a1564a  # this is the UUID previously generated
  labels:
    env: test
    team: engineering
spec:
  addr: 198.51.100.1:22
  hostname: ssh-server-hostname

Step 3/5. Apply all manifests

Declare the server with the following command:

tctl create -f openssh-node-resource.yaml
node "a100fdd0-52db-4eca-a7ab-c3afa7a1564a" has been created

Step 4/5. Validate the server created in Teleport

Now that the IaC tooling has run, we'll validate that Teleport is now aware of the OpenSSH server:

List nodes with a given hostname or IP address
tsh ls --search="ssh-server-hostname"
Node Name                                           Address        Labels--------------------- ------------ --------------- --------------------------ssh-server-hostname 198.51.100.1:22 env=test,team=engineering
Get the node details by hostname
tctl get "node/ssh-server-hostname"

Get the node details by ID
tctl get node/a100fdd0-52db-4eca-a7ab-c3afa7a1564a

Step 5/5. Trust the Teleport CA and issue host certificates

At this point, Teleport is aware that there's an OpenSSH server and knows how to contact it and which user should have access. However, neither Teleport nor the server trust each other.

You need to configure the server to trust connections coming from Teleport (trust the Teleport SSH Certificate Authority), and you need to give the server an SSH Host certificate issued by Teleport.

Those steps can be automated, but the automation will depend on your custom infrastructure and tooling (you can configure the SSH CA in the VM image, use custom startup scripts, provision servers with Ansible, ...).

A step-by-step manual setup is described in the OpenSSH manual installation guide starting with the Step 2.

Next steps

  • Setup RBAC to control which user can SSH on which server.