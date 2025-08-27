Version: 17.x

Terraform Starter Setup

The Terraform starter guide provides an example of a Terraform module that manages Teleport resources in production. The guide helps you to understand the Teleport resources to manage with Terraform in order to accomplish common Teleport setup tasks. You can use the example module as a starting point for managing a complete set of Teleport cluster resources.

The guides in the Terraform starter module assume that you have a working Terraform provider setup on your workstation.

In Part One of the Terraform starter module, we show you how to enroll resources such as Linux servers, databases, and Kubernetes clusters by deploying a pool of Teleport Agents on virtual machine instances. You can then declare dynamic infrastructure resources with Terraform or change the configuration file provided to each Agent.

Read Part One.

Part Two of the Terraform starter module shows you how to configure Teleport role-based access controls to provide different levels of access to the resources you enrolled in Part One. It also configures Access Requests, available in Teleport Identity Governance, so that users authenticate with less privileged roles by default but can request access to more privileged roles. An authentication connector lets users authenticate to Teleport using a Single Sign-On provider.

Read Part Two.