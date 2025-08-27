AWS Database Discovery
Teleport can be configured to discover AWS-hosted databases automatically and register them with your Teleport cluster.
In this guide, we will show you how to set-up AWS database auto-discovery.
How it works
Teleport database auto-discovery involves two components:
- The Teleport Discovery Service that watches for new databases or
changes to previously discovered databases.
It dynamically registers each discovered database as a
dbresource in your Teleport cluster. It does not need connectivity to the databases it discovers.
- The Teleport Database Service that monitors the dynamic
dbresources registered by the Discovery Service. It proxies communications between users and the database.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- An AWS account with permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
- A host to run the Teleport Discovery Service.
- A host to run the Teleport Database Service.
- One or more databases hosted on AWS.
Step 1/8. Install Teleport
Install Teleport on the host(s) that will run the Teleport Discovery Service and Teleport Database Service.
The Database Service needs network connectivity to databases, whereas the Discovery Service does not.
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Step 2/8. Discovery Service IAM permissions
Grant the Discovery Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Discovery Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Discovery Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
- Instance Metadata Service
- Kubernetes IRSA
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Discovery Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Discovery Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Grant AWS IAM permissions
Attach the following AWS IAM permissions to the Discovery Service AWS IAM role:
- DocumentDB
- DynamoDB
- ElastiCache Redis
- Keyspaces
- MemoryDB
- Opensearch
- RDS
- RDS Proxy
- Redshift
- Redshift Serverless
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "DocumentDBDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
DocumentDBDiscovery
|Discover Amazon DocumentDB Clusters.
Database discovery is not available for DynamoDB.
To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic See the database access reference for more
information.
Manual database registration?
db resource.
To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic
See the database access reference for more information.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"elasticache:DescribeCacheClusters",
"elasticache:DescribeCacheSubnetGroups",
"elasticache:ListTagsForResource"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
ElastiCacheDiscovery
|Discover ElastiCache replication groups.
ElastiCacheFetchMetadata
|Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels.
Database discovery is not available for Keyspaces.
To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic See the database access reference for more
information.
Manual database registration?
db resource.
To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic
See the database access reference for more information.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "MemoryDBDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "memorydb:DescribeClusters",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "MemoryDBFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"memorydb:DescribeSubnetGroups",
"memorydb:ListTags"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
MemoryDBDiscovery
|Discover MemoryDB databases.
MemoryDBFetchMetadata
|Import AWS tags and additional metadata for each database as Teleport database labels.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "OpenSearchDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"es:DescribeDomains",
"es:ListDomainNames"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "OpenSearchFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "es:ListTags",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
OpenSearchDiscovery
|Discover OpenSearch domains.
OpenSearchFetchMetadata
|Import each discovered domain's AWS tags as Teleport database labels.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RDSDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:DescribeDBInstances"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RDSDiscovery
|Discover RDS instances and Aurora clusters.
When configured to discover RDS databases, the Teleport Discovery Service
will attempt to discover both RDS instances and Aurora clusters.
The
rds:DescribeDBInstances permission is used to find RDS instances, but it
is also used to find additional information about discovered Aurora clusters, so
you should include this permission even if you only have Aurora clusters to
discover.
If you don't want Aurora cluster discovery, then you can omit the
rds:DescribeDBClusters permission.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RDSProxyDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds:DescribeDBProxies",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSProxyFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints",
"rds:ListTagsForResource"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RDSProxyDiscovery
|Discover RDS Proxies and register each proxy's default endpoint as a Teleport database.
RDSProxyFetchMetadata
|Fetch metadata for discovered proxies to import AWS resource tags as Teleport database labels and register custom endpoints as Teleport databases.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RedshiftDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:DescribeClusters",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RedshiftDiscovery
|Discover Amazon Redshift Clusters.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RedshiftServerlessDiscovery",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift-serverless:ListWorkgroups",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift-serverless:ListEndpointAccess",
"redshift-serverless:ListTagsForResource"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RedshiftServerlessDiscovery
|Discover Redshift Serverless Workgroups.
RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata
|Fetch metadata for discovered workgroups to import AWS tags as Teleport database labels and register any VPC endpoints as Teleport databases.
Step 3/8. Deploy the Discovery Service
Create a Teleport config file
Create a
teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Discovery
Service.
You can leave the
discovery_group aws-example value as-is or
change it to something you find more descriptive.
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
discovery_service:
enabled: true
discovery_group: "aws-example"
This config file enables the
discovery_service and configures it to join
the Teleport cluster.
It also sets the Discovery Service's
discovery_group.
We will configure the
discovery_group aws-example dynamically
in a later step, so that we can control the Discovery Service's
configuration without restarting the Discovery Service.
Discovery Service exposes a configuration parameter -
discovery_service.discovery_group -
that allows you to group discovered resources into different sets. This parameter
is used to prevent Discovery Agents watching different sets of cloud resources
from colliding against each other and deleting resources created by another services.
When running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each service is configured
with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching the same cloud resources
or a different value if they are watching different cloud resources.
It is possible to run a mix of configurations in the same Teleport cluster meaning that some Discovery Services can be configured to watch the same cloud resources while others watch different resources. As an example, a 4-agent high availability configuration analyzing data from two different cloud accounts would run with the following configuration.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "prod"polling data from Production account.
- 2 Discovery Services configured with
discovery_group: "staging"polling data from Staging account.
Generate a join token
The Discovery Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Discovery Service:
tctl tokens add --type=discovery --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
Start the Discovery Service
Configure the Discovery Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Discovery Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Discovery Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Discovery Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 4/8. Discovery group config
Create a file aws-example-discovery-config.yaml and save it on a
host where you can use
tctl.
- DocumentDB
- DynamoDB
- ElastiCache Redis
- Keyspaces
- MemoryDB
- Opensearch
- RDS
- RDS Proxy
- Redshift
- Redshift Serverless
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["docdb"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Database discovery is not available for DynamoDB.
To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic See the database access reference for more
information.
Manual database registration?
db resource.
To register a DynamoDB database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic
See the database access reference for more information.
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["elasticache"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Database discovery is not available for Keyspaces.
To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic See the database access reference for more
information.
Manual database registration?
db resource.
To register a Keyspaces database with your Teleport cluster, you must
configure the database manually via static config or dynamic
See the database access reference for more information.
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["memorydb"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["opensearch"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["rds"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["rdsproxy"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["redshift"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Assign aws-example to the name of your discovery group and us-east-1 to the name of an AWS region:
version: v1
kind: "discovery_config"
metadata:
name: "example"
spec:
# Only Discovery services in this discovery_group will use the matchers from
# this dynamic config.
discovery_group: aws-example
aws:
# Database types. Valid options are:
# 'docdb' - discovers and registers Amazon DocumentDB databases.
# 'elasticache' - discovers Amazon ElastiCache Redis databases.
# 'memorydb' - discovers Amazon MemoryDB Redis databases.
# 'opensearch' - discovers Amazon OpenSearch Redis databases.
# 'rds' - discovers Amazon RDS and Aurora databases.
# 'rdsproxy' - discovers Amazon RDS Proxy databases.
# 'redshift' - discovers Amazon Redshift databases.
# 'redshift-serverless' - discovers Amazon Redshift Serverless databases.
- types: ["redshift-serverless"]
regions: ["us-east-1"]
# AWS tags to match where "*" is a wildcard.
# You can use "*": "*" to match all database resource tags.
tags:
"env": "prod" # this example matches only databases tagged with env=prod.
# Optionally assume an AWS IAM role before calling the AWS API to discover
# databases.
assume_role:
role_arn: "" # "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"
# Optional AWS external ID that the Database Service will use to assume
# a role in an external AWS account.
external_id: "" # "example-external-id"
Create the
discovery_config:
tctl create aws-example-discovery-config.yaml
The Discovery Service we configured earlier is in the same
discovery_group
as this
discovery_config and will begin using the
discovery_config to
discover AWS databases.
Once it discovers databases, the Discovery Service will register them as
db
resources in your Teleport cluster.
A Teleport
db resource represents the specification of a database that a
Teleport Database Service can then use to provide access to the database.
When a Database Service instance matches the
db resource via label selectors, it will
begin to heartbeat the database by regularly creating short-lived
db_server
resources in your Teleport cluster.
Tools like
tsh db ls and
tctl db ls will only display
db_server resources,
i.e. databases that a Database Service instance is providing access to.
Step 5/8. List registered databases
Before we set-up the Database Service to provide access to discovered databases, we should check that the Discovery Service is actually discovering databases.
You can list dynamically registered databases with
tctl.
The Discovery Service adds the label
teleport.dev/origin: cloud to every
database it registers with your Teleport cluster.
Verify that the Discovery Service has registered
db resources for databases
that you expect it to have discovered:
tctl get db
Or check for a specific database:
tctl get db/<database-name>
Refer to
Discovery Service troubleshooting
if you do not see
db resources corresponding to databases that you think
should be discovered.
Details
discovered database namesEach discovered database's name will have additional identifying information appended to it to ensure uniqueness. That additional info may include:
- endpoint type (e.g. "reader" endpoint)
- matcher type
- AWS region
- AWS account ID.
For example, if an RDS Aurora database named "my-postgres" is discovered in AWS account "123456789012" in region us-east-1, it would be named "my-postgres-rds-aurora-us-east-1-123456789012" in Teleport.
A discovered database also has a shorter display name that consists of only the
AWS database name and the endpoint type, for example "my-postgres" or
"my-postgres-reader".
Either the full name or the display name can be used for
tctl and
tsh
commands, but if the display name is ambiguous, then you will have to use the
full name.
You can override the database name by applying the
TeleportDatabaseName AWS
tag to the AWS database resource - this is used as the
db name verbatim, i.e.
additional identifying information will not be appended to it.
Step 6/8. Database Service IAM permissions
Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
- Instance Metadata Service
- Kubernetes IRSA
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Create an AWS IAM role for the Database Service and attach the following permissions:
- DocumentDB
- DynamoDB
- ElastiCache Redis
- Keyspaces
- MemoryDB
- Opensearch
- RDS
- RDS Proxy
- Redshift
- Redshift Serverless
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
},
{
"Sid": "DocumentDBCheckDomainURL",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
DocumentDBConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to connect to a DocumentDB cluster with IAM authentication.
DocumentDBCheckDomainURL
|Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service.
Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
},
{
"Sid": "DynamoDBSessionTagging",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:TagSession",
"Resource": [
"*"
]
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
DynamoDBConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to forward requests to DynamoDB.
DynamoDBSessionTagging
|Tag assumed role sessions if tags are specified in the Teleport database configuration under
aws.session_tags.
The session tagging permissions are only required if you have configured tags
under the
aws.session_tags section of your Teleport database configuration.
ElastiCache supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to ElastiCache.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheDescribeUsers",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:DescribeUsers",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:Connect",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:elasticache:us-east-2:aws-account-id:replicationgroup:replication-group",
"arn:aws:elasticache:us-east-2:aws-account-id:user:*"
]
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
ElastiCacheDescribeUsers
|Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication.
ElastiCacheConnect
|Connect using IAM authentication.
See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
KeyspacesConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to forward requests to Keyspaces.
MemoryDB supports IAM authentication for Redis engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to MemoryDB.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "MemoryDBDescribeUsers",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "memorydb:DescribeUsers",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "MemoryDBConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "memorydb:Connect",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:memorydb:us-east-2:aws-account-id:replicationgroup:replication-group",
"arn:aws:memorydb:us-east-2:aws-account-id:user:*"
]
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
MemoryDBDescribeUsers
|Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication.
MemoryDBConnect
|Connect using IAM authentication.
See Authenticating with IAM for MemoryDB for more information.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "OpenSearchCheckDomainURL",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "es:DescribeDomains",
"Resource": [
"*"
]
},
{
"Sid": "OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
OpenSearchCheckDomainURL
|Validate a domain's URL if it was auto-discovered by the Discovery Service.
OpenSearchConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to forward requests to OpenSearch.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:ModifyDBCluster",
"rds:ModifyDBInstance"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds-db:connect",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBClusters",
"rds:DescribeDBInstances"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth
|Automatically enable IAM auth on RDS instances and Aurora clusters.
RDSConnect
|Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database.
RDSFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
The Teleport Database Service uses
rds:ModifyDBInstance and
rds:ModifyDBCluster to automatically enable
IAM authentication
on RDS instances and Aurora clusters, respectively.
You can omit the
RDSAutoEnableIAMAuth permissions if IAM authentication is
already enabled on your databases.
The
rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases.
You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases,
regions, or users.
The resource ARN has the following format:
arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName}
Refer to
Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access
for more information about the
rds-db:connect permission grant syntax.
Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with
complete metadata, so you can also omit the
RDSFetchMetadata permissions if all of
your AWS databases are being auto-discovered.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RDSProxyConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "rds-db:connect",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RDSProxyFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBProxies",
"rds:DescribeDBProxyEndpoints"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RDSProxyConnect
|Generate an IAM authentication token to connect to a database.
RDSProxyFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
The
rds-db:connect permission is required to connect to databases.
You can reduce the scope of the permission to only allow specific databases,
regions, or users.
The resource ARN has the following format:
arn:aws:rds-db:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ResourceID}/{UserName}
Refer to
Creating and using an IAM policy for IAM database access
for more information about the
rds-db:connect permission grant syntax.
Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with
complete metadata, so you can also omit the
RDSProxyFetchMetadata permissions if all of
your AWS databases are being auto-discovered.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RedshiftConnectAsDBUser",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:GetClusterCredentials",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
},
{
"Sid": "RedshiftFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "redshift:DescribeClusters",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RedshiftConnectAsDBUser
|Connect to a database as an existing database user.
RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to connect to a database with permissions mapped into the database 1:1 from the role's IAM permissions.
RedshiftFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
You can reduce the scope of the
RedshiftConnectAsDBUser statement by updating
it to only allow specific users, databases, and database groups.
The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats:
arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbuser:{ClusterName}/{UserName}arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbname:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseName}arn:aws:redshift:{Region}:{AccountID}:dbgroup:{ClusterName}/{DatabaseGroupName}
See Create an IAM role or user with permissions to call GetClusterCredentials
for more information about the
redshift:GetClusterCredentials permission
grant syntax.
You can authenticate as an existing database user or as an IAM role that will
be automatically mapped into the database.
The corresponding IAM statement is only required for the method(s) you want to
use.
If an IAM role names the Database Service's identity as a trusted principal,
and both identities are in the same AWS account, then the
RedshiftConnectAsIAMRole statement can also be omitted.
Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with
complete metadata, so you can also omit the
RedshiftFetchMetadata permissions if all of
your AWS databases are being auto-discovered.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Resource": [
"arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/DatabaseUserRole"
]
},
{
"Sid": "RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"redshift-serverless:GetEndpointAccess",
"redshift-serverless:GetWorkgroup"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
RedshiftServerlessConnectAsIAMRole
|Assume an IAM role to connect as a database user.
Databases discovered by the Teleport Discovery Service should be registered with
complete metadata, so you can also omit the
RedshiftServerlessFetchMetadata permissions if all of
your AWS databases are being auto-discovered.
Redshift Serverless maps IAM roles to database users. The Teleport Database Service must be able to assume these "access" IAM roles which are granted IAM permissions to generate IAM authentication tokens.
Step 7/8. Deploy the Database Service
Configure database connectivity
Unlike the Discovery Service, the Database Service must have network connectivity to databases to provide access to them for your Teleport cluster. You will need to ensure that several network reachability requirements are met for the Database Service:
- The Database Service has a network route to database(s)
- The Database Service has a network route to your Teleport cluster
- The Database Service security group allows outbound traffic to database(s)
- The Database Service security group allows outbound traffic to your Teleport cluster
- The database(s) security group(s) allow inbound traffic from the Database Service
In the highly likely case that your databases are deployed in private subnets with strict security group(s) attached to them, you will typically need to deploy a Database Service instance in the same VPC, possibly in the same subnet(s), and with a security group attached to it that the database(s) allow inbound traffic from. The Teleport Database Service will probably need a route to the public internet via an AWS NAT gateway or internet gateway in order to reach your Teleport cluster.
This is not an exhaustive list of network requirements or suggestions, as that will depend on your specific networking setup.
Create a Teleport config file
Create a
teleport.yaml config file on the host that will run the Discovery
Service:
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: "/tmp/token"
method: token
proxy_server: "teleport.example.com:443"
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
ssh_service:
enabled: false
db_service:
enabled: true
resources:
- labels:
"account-id": "*"
"region": "us-east-1"
"teleport.dev/cloud": "AWS"
"teleport.dev/origin": "cloud"
This config file enables the
db_service and configures it to join the Teleport
cluster.
The section
db_service.resources is a list of label selectors.
The Database Service will match
db resources that have these labels and begin
to heartbeat the databases by regularly creating short-lived
db_server
resources in your Teleport cluster.
In this case, it will match auto-discovered AWS databases in the
us-east-1 region
from any AWS account (
"*" is a wildcard and it can be used as a label key and/or value).
You can make it match more specific databases by adjusting the label selectors.
The AWS tags attached to AWS databases are imported as Teleport
db labels
in addition to some other identifying metadata.
Refer to
Database Labels Reference
for more information about available database labels.
Generate a join token
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
Start the Database Service
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 8/8. List database servers
To confirm that the Database Service is proxying discovered databases, run
the following
tctl command:
# adjust these comma-separated filtering labels as neededtctl db ls teleport.dev/origin=cloud,teleport.dev/cloud=AWS,region=us-east-1,account-id="*"
If you do not see the databases that you expected, then refer to Database Service troubleshooting below.
This guide shows you how to set-up AWS database auto-discovery with a Discovery Service and Database Service, but does not cover database user provisioning.
Additional Teleport RBAC configuration and possibly IAM configuration may also be required to connect to the discovered databases via Teleport.
Refer to the appropriate guide in Enroll AWS Databases for information about database user provisioning and configuration.
Next
- Learn about Dynamic Registration by the Teleport Database Service.
- Get started by connecting your database.
- Connect AWS databases in external AWS accounts.
- Refer to the appropriate guide in Enroll AWS Databases for information about database user provisioning and configuration.
Troubleshooting
Discovery Service troubleshooting
First, check if any databases have been discovered.
To do this, you can use the
tctl get db command and check if the
expected databases have already been registered with your Teleport
cluster.
If some databases do not appear in the list, check if the Discovery Service selector labels match the missing database tags or look into the Discovery Service logs for permission errors.
Check that the Discovery Service is running with credentials for the correct AWS account. It can discover resources in another AWS account, but it must be configured to assume a role in the other AWS account if that's the case.
Check if there is more than one Discovery Services running:
tctl inventory status --connected
If you are running multiple Discovery Services, you must ensure that each
service is configured with the same
discovery_group value if they are watching
the same cloud databases or a different value if they are watching different
cloud databases.
If this is not configured correctly, a typical symptom is
db
resources being intermittently deleted from your Teleport cluster's registry.
Database Service troubleshooting
Databases do not appear in
tctl db ls
If the
tctl get db command returns the discovered databases you expect, but
the
tctl db ls command does not include them, check that you have set the
db_service.resources section correctly, for example:
db_service:
enabled: true
resources:
- labels:
"env": "prod"
If the section is correctly configured, but databases still do not appear,
check that you have the correct permissions to list databases in Teleport.
You should have a Teleport role that matches the database labels and allows
the "read" and "list" verbs for
db and
db_server objects.
Here's an example that grants those permissions for every database in your
cluster:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: view-all-databases
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
rules:
- resources: [db_server, db]
verbs: [read, list]
Errors when connecting to a database
This section assumes you have already provisioned a database user and configured Teleport RBAC for that database user by following a specific guide in Enroll AWS Databases.
If there are connection errors when you try to connect to a database, then
first check if there are multiple
db_server heartbeat resources for the target
database:
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName.
If there are, it means that multiple Teleport Database Service instances are
proxying the database - this is an HA setup that will complicate
troubleshooting.
Teleport will choose one of those Database Service instances at random to proxy
the connection and if one of them can't reach the database endpoint or lacks
permissions, then you will see random connection errors.
Even if connection errors are consistent, you should scale down or reconfigure
your Teleport Database Service instances such that only one matches the target
db
while you are troubleshooting errors.
Verify that there is only one
db_server with
tctl get db_server/yourDatabaseName
and then try the connection again.
Check the Teleport Database Service logs with DEBUG level logging enabled and look for network or permissions errors.
Refer to the Database Service troubleshooting guide for more general troubleshooting steps.
Additionally, a guide specific to the type of database in Enroll AWS Databases. may have more specific troubleshooting information.