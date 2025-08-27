Database Access with Amazon DocumentDB
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon DocumentDB via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon DocumentDB database with IAM authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service uses IAM authentication to communicate with Amazon DocumentDB. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Teleport Database Service obtains AWS credentials and authenticates to AWS as an IAM principal with permissions to access the database.
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
This guide shows how to register a single Amazon DocumentDB cluster with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
AWS account with a DocumentDB cluster.IAM authentication and TLS
Teleport uses IAM authentication to connect users to DocumentDB, which is only supported for DocumentDB 5.0 or higher.
In addition, the DocumentDB cluster must have Transport Layer Security (TLS) enabled. TLS is enabled by default when using the default parameter group.
-
Command-line client
mongoshor
mongoinstalled and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
-
A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/6. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 2/6. Create a Database Service configuration
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
On the node that is running the Database Service, create a configuration file. Use your DocumentDB cluster endpoint and port as the URI, replacing my-docdb.cluster-abcdefghijklm.us-east-1.docdb.amazonaws.com:27017:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name="my-docdb" \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol=mongodb \ --token=/tmp/token \ --uri="my-docdb.cluster-abcdefghijklm.us-east-1.docdb.amazonaws.com:27017"
The command will generate a Database Service configuration to proxy your AWS
DocumentDB cluster and save the configuration to
/etc/teleport.yaml.
Step 3/6. Create an IAM role for the Database Service
First, visit the IAM > Policies page of the AWS Console, then press "Create policy".
Use the JSON option for Policy editor and paste in the following policy:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"rds:DescribeDBClusters"
],
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"sts:AssumeRole"
],
"Resource": "*",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {"iam:ResourceTag/TeleportDatabaseService": "Allowed"}
}
}
]
}
This policy allows Teleport Database Service to retrieve DocumentDB cluster
metadata and assume IAM roles to authenticate as DocumentDB users. Note that
the
sts:AssumeRole has a resource tag condition to limit the IAM roles the
Teleport Database Service can assume.
Click Next and give the policy a name. In this guide, we will use the example
name
TeleportDatabaseAccessDocumentDB.
Now visit the IAM > Roles page of the AWS Console, then press "Create Role". Under Trusted entity type select "AWS service". Under Use case select "EC2" or the intended use case, then click Next.
On the "Add Permissions" page, find and select the
TeleportDatabaseAccessDocumentDB policy that is created in the previous step.
Click "Next" and give the role a name. In this guide, we will use the example
name
TeleportDatabaseService for this role. Once you have chosen a name,
click Create Role to complete the process.
Step 4/6. Start the Database Service
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
The Database Service will proxy the Amazon DocumentDB cluster with the URI you specified earlier. Keep in mind that AWS IAM changes may not propagate immediately and can take a few minutes to come into effect.
Step 5/6. Create an IAM role for a DocumentDB user
In this step, we will create an IAM role that the Teleport Database Service can assume to authenticate to DocumentDB on behalf of a Teleport user.
Create an IAM role
Navigate back to the Roles page on the AWS Web Console and create a new role. Select the "AWS account" option, which creates a default trust policy to allow other entities in this account to assume this role:
Skip the "Add Permissions" page by clicking "Next", and give the role a name. In this guide, we will use the example "teleport-docdb-user" for this role.
Now click Add new tag at Step 3, use
TeleportDatabaseService for the key
and
Allowed for the value. Then click Create Role to complete the process.
Create a DocumentDB user
Log in to your DocumentDB cluster with your master username and password from a
machine that has network access to the DocumentDB cluster. Create a DocumentDB
user with the IAM role ARN as username and specify
MONGODB-AWS in the
mechanisms for authentication. Replace
arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-docdb-user with
the ARN of your DocumentDB user:
use $external;db.createUser( { user: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/teleport-docdb-user", mechanisms: ["MONGODB-AWS"], roles: [ { role: "root", db: "admin" }, ] });
This example creates a DocumentDB IAM user with root privileges. You can adjust the privileges as required.
This step is a one-time setup that must use password authentication. However, after creating the first IAM user, you can skip password authentication by accessing DocumentDB through Teleport and creating more DocumentDB IAM users using the first IAM user.
Step 6/6 Connect
Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in to see the registered databases:
tsh login --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
-------- ----------- --------
my-docdb env=dev
Retrieve credentials for the database and connect to it as the
teleport-docdb-user user:
tsh db connect --db-user=teleport-docdb-user --db-name=test my-docdb
Log out of the database and remove credentials:
tsh db logout rds-example
Troubleshooting
Certificate error
If your
tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:
x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead
AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.
No credential providers error
If you see the error
NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport
is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether
the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.
When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:
aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit"HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,
See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.
Timeout errors
The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.
Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.
- Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.
- Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.
On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running
nc to check if it can reach the database port.
- Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com
- Database port: 5432
nc -zv database-host database-port
Connection to postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com (172.31.24.172) 5432 port [tcp/postgresql] succeeded!
Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS
For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database.
- Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console.
- Identify the private IP address of the database.
- Create and analyze a network path:
- Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.
- Set the path destination to the database IP.
- Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.
Not authorized to perform
sts:AssumeRole
The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:
- A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.
- The
assume_role_arnfield is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.
What if both situations apply? (role chaining)
When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the
Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified
in
assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for
the database user.
You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:
AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role
how to properly configure the trust relationship?
To allow IAM Role
teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role
db-user-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role
teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
db-user-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role
teleport-db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-user-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
teleport-db-service-role and
db-user-role are in the same
AWS account and
teleport-db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
db-user-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role
If
teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached
Permissions boundary
then you can skip this step.
Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to
teleport-db-service-role must include
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as
teleport-db-service-role:
aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship
Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.
Unable to authenticate using mechanism "MONGODB-AWS" error
You may encounter the following error when IAM authentication fails:
tsh db connect --db-user=teleport-docdb-user --db-name=test my-docdb...MongoServerSelectionError: error connecting to the database connection() error occurred during connection handshake: auth error: sasl conversation error: unable to authenticate using mechanism "MONGODB-AWS": Authentication failed.ERROR: exit status 1
Make sure the IAM role exists as a DocumentDB user in the "$external" database
of the target DocumentDB cluster and the DocumentDB user is configured with
MONGODB-AWS mechanisms for authentication.
See Authentication using IAM identity for more details.
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.
- Learn more about Authentication using IAM identity for DocumentDB for more details.