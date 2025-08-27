Version: 17.x

Database Access with Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra)

Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra) via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Amazon Keyspaces (Apache Cassandra) database with IAM authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service uses IAM authentication to communicate with Amazon Keyspaces. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Teleport Database Service obtains AWS credentials and authenticates to AWS as an IAM principal with permissions to access the database.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



AWS Account with Amazon Keyspaces database and permissions to create and attach IAM policies

The cqlsh Cassandra client installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

Cassandra client installed and added to your system's environment variable. A host, e.g., an Amazon EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

Create a configuration for the Teleport Database Service, pointing the --proxy flag to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:

sudo teleport db configure create \
  -o file \
  --token=/tmp/token \
  --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \
  --name=keyspaces \
  --protocol=cassandra \
  --aws-account-id=12345678912 \
  --aws-region=us-east-1 \
  --labels=env=dev

Grant the Teleport Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Teleport Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Teleport Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Teleport Database Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.

On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:

sudo systemctl enable teleport
sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role:

tctl users add \
  --roles=access \
  --db-users="*" \
  --db-names="*" \
  alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Create an AWS IAM Role that will be used as your Keyspaces user. Go to the IAM -> Access Management -> Roles. Press Create Role.

AWS provides the AmazonKeyspacesReadOnlyAccess and AmazonKeyspacesFullAccess IAM policies that you can incorporate into your Keyspaces user's role. You can choose AmazonKeyspacesReadOnlyAccess for read-only access to Amazon Keyspaces or AmazonKeyspacesFullAccess for full access.

tip The AmazonKeyspacesReadOnlyAccess and AmazonKeyspacesReadOnlyAccess policies may provide too much or not enough access for your intentions. Validate that these meet your expectations if you plan on using them. You can also create your own custom Amazon Keyspaces Permissions Policies: Amazon Keyspaces identity-based policy examples.

Enter a role name and press "Create role".

Next, attach the following policy to the IAM role or IAM user the Teleport Database Service instance is using, which allows the Database Service to assume the IAM roles:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17" , "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow" , "Action": "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource": "*" } ] }

tip You can make the policy more strict by providing specific IAM role resource ARNs in the "Resource" field instead of using a wildcard.

Once the Database Service has joined the cluster, log in to see the available databases:

tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice
tsh db ls

To connect to a particular database instance using the KeyspacesReader AWS IAM Keyspaces role as a database user:

tsh db connect --db-user=KeyspacesReader keyspaces

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout keyspaces tsh db logout

