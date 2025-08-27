Version: 17.x

Database Access with Redis Cluster

If you want to configure Redis Standalone, please read Database Access with Redis.

Teleport can provide secure access to Redis cluster via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through the Teleport RBAC system.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from database clients to self-hosted databases in your infrastructure. Teleport maintains a certificate authority (CA) for database clients. You configure your database to trust the Teleport database client CA, and the Teleport Database Service presents certificates signed by this CA when proxying user traffic. With this setup, there is no need to store long-lived credentials for self-hosted databases.

Meanwhile, the Teleport Database Service verifies self-hosted databases by checking their TLS certificates against either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA used with the database.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Redis cluster database for Teleport access. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service authenticates to your self-hosted Redis cluster database using mutual TLS. Redis cluster trusts the Teleport certificate authority for database clients, and presents a certificate signed by either the Teleport database CA or a custom CA. When a user initiates a database session, the Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by Teleport. The authenticated connection then proxies client traffic from the user.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Cloud

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



Redis version 6.0 or newer. Note RESP3 (REdis Serialization Protocol) is currently not supported.

redis-cli version 6.2 or newer installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

A host where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

A certificate authority to issue server certificates for nodes in your Redis Cluster. Why do I need my own CA? Distributed databases like Redis Cluster use mTLS for node-to-node communication. Teleport requires that you have your own CA to issue certificates for node-to-node mTLS communication. Teleport uses a split-CA architecture for database access. The Teleport db CA issues server certificates and the db_client CA issues client certificates. Databases are configured to trust the Teleport db_client CA for client authentication, but not the db CA. Additionally, Teleport only issues ephemeral db_client CA certificates. When a Redis Cluster node connects to another Redis Cluster node, it must present a certificate that the other node trusts for client authentication. Since Teleport does not issue long-lived db_client certificates, the node needs to have a long-lived certificate issued by another CA that its peer node trusts. The split db and db_client CA architecture was introduced as a security fix in Teleport versions 14.3.7 and 15. See Database CA Migrations for more information.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

Install and configure Teleport where you will run the Teleport Database Service:

Linux Server

Kubernetes Cluster To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server: The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash On older Teleport versions: Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide. On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, start Teleport with the appropriate configuration. Note that a single Teleport process can run multiple different services, for example multiple Database Service agents as well as the SSH Service or Application Service. The step below will overwrite an existing configuration file, so if you're running multiple services add --output=stdout to print the config in your terminal, and manually adjust /etc/teleport.yaml . Generate a configuration file at /etc/teleport.yaml for the Database Service: Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud

Teleport Community Edition sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=example-redis \ --protocol=redis \ --uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster \ --labels=env=dev sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --name=example-redis \ --protocol=redis \ --uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster \ --labels=env=dev Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service. Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport . Teleport provides Helm charts for installing the Teleport Database Service in Kubernetes Clusters. Set up the Teleport Helm repository. Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases: helm repo update Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration. JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token) helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=teleport.example.com:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-redis" \ --set "databases[0].uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=redis" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 17.7.2 Install the Teleport Kube Agent into your Kubernetes Cluster with the Teleport Database Service configuration. JOIN_TOKEN=$(cat /tmp/token) helm install teleport-kube-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --set roles=db \ --set proxyAddr=mytenant.teleport.sh:443 \ --set authToken=${JOIN_TOKEN?} \ --set "databases[0].name=example-redis" \ --set "databases[0].uri=rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster" \ --set "databases[0].protocol=redis" \ --set "databases[0].static_labels.env=dev" \ --version 17.5.6 Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one teleport-kube-agent pod with a single ready container: kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE teleport-kube-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s

Tip A single Teleport process can run multiple services, for example multiple Database Service instances as well as other services such the SSH Service or Application Service.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

Each Redis user must be protected by a strong password. We recommend using OpenSSL to generate passwords:

openssl rand -hex 32

note If you have access to Redis you can also generate a password by using the below command from the Redis console: ACL GENPASS

Create a users.acl file, which defines users for your Redis deployment, passwords required to log in as a given user, and sets of ACL rules. Redis allows you to provide passwords in plaintext or an SHA256 hash. We strongly recommend using an SHA256 hash instead of plaintext passwords.

You can use the command below to generate an SHA256 hash from a password.

echo -n STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORD | sha256sum

user alice on #57639ed88a85996453555f22f5aa4147b4c9614056585d931e5d976f610651e9 allcommands allkeys user default off

For more ACL examples refer to the Redis documentation.

warning It's very important to either disable or protect with a password the default user. Otherwise, everyone with access to the database can log in as the default user, which by default has administrator privileges.

Export your Teleport cluster's db_client CA cert and concatenate it with your Redis Cluster's CA cert (in PEM format), assigning /path/to/your/ca.crt to the path to the CA certificate:

tctl auth export --type=db-client > db-client-ca.crt cat /path/to/your/ca.crt db-client-ca.crt > pem-bundle.cas

Using your Redis Cluster's CA, issue server.crt for each of your Redis Cluster nodes and enable mutual TLS in your redis.conf configuration file, then restart each node:

tls-port 7001 port 0 cluster-enabled yes tls-replication yes tls-cluster yes aclfile /path/to/users.acl masterauth GENERATED_STRONG_PASSWORD masteruser replica-user tls-cert-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/server.crt tls-key-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/server.key tls-ca-cert-file /usr/local/etc/redis/certs/pem-bundle.cas tls-protocols "TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3"

Once mutual TLS has been enabled, you will no longer be able to connect to the cluster without providing a valid client certificate. You can use the tls-auth-clients optional setting to allow connections from clients that do not present a certificate.

See TLS Support in the Redis documentation for more details.

Modify the Teleport Database Service to trust your Redis Cluster CA:

databases: - name: "example-redis" protocol: "redis" uri: "rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster" static_labels: "env": "example" tls: ca_cert_file: " /path/to/your/ca.crt "

Now the Teleport Database Service will trust certificates presented by your Redis Cluster.

To create the cluster after mutual TLS is enabled, you will need to use a certificate that the Redis nodes trust for client authentication. You can use a certificate that you already issued for one of the nodes, i.e. server.crt or you can issue a new client certificate using your Redis Cluster CA.

Use the following command to create the cluster. Please note redis-cli --cluster create accepts only IP addresses.

export REDISCLI_AUTH=STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORD export CERTS_DIR=/path/to/certs/ export IP1=10.0.0.1 # update with the real node 1 IP export IP2=10.0.0.2 # update with the real node 2 IP export IP3=10.0.0.3 # update with the real node 3 IP export IP4=10.0.0.4 # update with the real node 4 IP export IP5=10.0.0.5 # update with the real node 5 IP export IP6=10.0.0.6 # update with the real node 6 IP redis-cli --user alice --cluster-replicas 1 --tls --cluster-yes \ --cluster create ${IP1}:7001 ${IP2}:7002 ${IP3}:7003 ${IP4}:7004 ${IP5}:7005 ${IP6}:7006 \ --cacert ${CERTS_DIR}/ca.crt --key ${CERTS_DIR}/server.key --cert ${CERTS_DIR}/server.crt

To enable Redis cluster mode in Teleport, add the mode=cluster parameter to the connection URI in your Teleport Database Service config file.

databases: - name: "redis-cluster" uri: "rediss://redis.example.com:6379?mode=cluster"

Log into your Teleport cluster and see available databases:

Self-Hosted

Cloud-Hosted tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To connect to a particular database instance:

tsh db connect example-redis

You can optionally specify the database user to use by default when connecting to the database instance:

tsh db connect --db-user=alice example-redis

If flag --db-user is not provided, Teleport logs in as the default user.

Now you can log in as the previously created user using the below command:

AUTH alice STRONG_GENERATED_PASSWORD

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout example-redis tsh db logout

Redis in cluster mode does not support the following commands. If one of the listed commands above is called Teleport returns the ERR Teleport: command not supported error.

Unsupported commands ACL

ASKING

CLIENT

CLUSTER

CONFIG

DEBUG

EXEC

HELLO

INFO

LATENCY

MEMORY

MIGRATE

MODULE

MONITOR

MULTI

PFDEBUG

PFSELFTEST

PSUBSCRIBE

PSYNC

PUNSUBSCRIBE

PUNSUBSCRIBE

READONLY

READWRITE

REPLCONF

REPLICAOF

ROLE

SCAN

SCRIPT DEBUG

SCRIPT KILL

SHUTDOWN

SLAVEOF

SLOWLOG

SSUBSCRIBE

SUNSUBSCRIBE

SYNC

TIME

WAIT

WATCH

Teleport conducts additional processing on the following commands before communicating with Redis Cluster:

Command Description DBSIZE Sends the query to all nodes and returns the number of keys in the whole cluster. KEYS Sends the query to all nodes and returns a list of all keys in the whole cluster. MGET Translates the commands to multiple GET s and sends them to multiple nodes. Result is merged in Teleport and returned back to the client. If Teleport fails to fetch at least one key an error is returned. FLUSHDB Sends the query to all nodes. FLUSHALL Works the same as FLUSHDB . SCRIPT EXISTS Sends the query to all nodes. 1 is returned only if script exists on all nodes. SCRIPT LOAD Sends the script to all nodes. SCRIPT FLUSH Sends the query to all nodes. ASYNC parameter is ignored.

