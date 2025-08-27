Database Access with Azure Cache for Redis
Teleport can provide secure access to Azure Cache for Redis via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Azure Cache for Redis database with Microsoft Entra ID-based authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic between Teleport users and Azure Cache for Redis. When a user connects to the database via Teleport, the Database Service obtains an access token from Microsoft Entra ID and authenticates to Azure as a principal with permissions to manage the database.
Prerequisites
-
The tctl and tsh clients.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
Deployed Azure Redis server or Azure Redis Enterprise cluster.
Azure administrative privileges to manage service principals and access controls.
A host, e.g., an Azure VM instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
redis-cliversion
6.2or newer installed and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/5. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 2/5. Create a Database Service configuration
Install Teleport on the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Create the Database Service configuration, specifying a region like this:
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --token=/tmp/token \ --azure-redis-discovery=eastus
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --token=/tmp/token \ --azure-redis-discovery=eastus
The command will generate a Database Service configuration with Azure Cache for
Redis auto-discovery enabled in the
eastus region and place it at the
/etc/teleport.yaml location.
Use
--azure-redis-discovery=* to discover databases in all regions. In
addition to the region, you can optionally specify
--azure-resource-group=<resource-group-name>,
--azure-subscription=<subscription-id>, or
--labels=<key>=<value> to
further customize the scopes of the auto-discovery.
Step 3/5. Configure IAM permissions for Teleport
The Teleport Database Service needs Azure IAM permissions to:
- Discover and register Azure Cache for Redis databases.
- Retrieve Redis access keys to authenticate with the databases.
Configure an Azure service principal
There are a couple of ways for the Teleport Database Service to access Azure resources:
- The Database Service can run on an Azure VM with attached managed identity. This is the recommended way of deploying the Database Service in production since it eliminates the need to manage Azure credentials.
- The Database Service can be registered as a Microsoft Entra ID application (via "App registrations") and configured with its credentials. This is only recommended for development and testing purposes since it requires Azure credentials to be present in the Database Service's environment.
Go to the Managed Identities page in your Azure portal and click Create to create a new user-assigned managed identity:
Pick a name and resource group for the new identity and create it:
Take note of the created identity's Client ID:
Next, navigate to the Azure VM that will run your Database Service instance and add the identity you've just created to it:
Attach this identity to all Azure VMs that will be running the Database Service.
Registering the Database Service as a Microsoft Entra ID application is suitable for test and development scenarios, or if your Database Service does not run on an Azure VM. For production scenarios prefer to use the managed identity approach.
Go to the App registrations page of Microsoft Entra ID and click on New registration:
Pick a name (e.g. DatabaseService) and register a new application. Once the app has been created, take note of its Application (client) ID and click on Add a certificate or secret:
Create a new client secret that the Database Service agent will use to authenticate with the Azure API:
The Teleport Database Service uses Azure SDK's default credential provider chain to look for credentials. Refer to Azure SDK Authorization to pick a method suitable for your use-case. For example, to use environment-based authentication with a client secret, the Database Service should have the following environment variables set:
export AZURE_TENANT_ID=export AZURE_CLIENT_ID=export AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET=
Create a custom role
Teleport requires
<resource-type>/read permissions for discovery and
<resource-type>/listKeys/action permissions for authentication with the
Redis servers, but Teleport only needs permissions for the resource types
you have.
Here is a sample role definition allowing Teleport to read and list keys for both Azure Redis and Azure Redis Enterprise:
{
"properties": {
"roleName": "TeleportDiscovery",
"description": "Allows Teleport to discover Azure Cache For Redis databases and list keys",
"assignableScopes": [
"/subscriptions/11111111-2222-3333-4444-555555555555"
],
"permissions": [
{
"actions": [
"Microsoft.Cache/redis/read",
"Microsoft.Cache/redis/listKeys/action",
"Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/read",
"Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/databases/read",
"Microsoft.Cache/redisEnterprise/databases/listKeys/action"
],
"notActions": [],
"dataActions": [],
"notDataActions": []
}
]
}
}
The
assignableScopes field above includes a subscription
/subscriptions/<subscription>, allowing the role to be assigned at any
resource scope within that subscription or the subscription scope itself. If
you want to further limit the
assignableScopes, you can use a resource group
/subscriptions/<subscription>/resourceGroups/<group> or a management group
/providers/Microsoft.Management/managementGroups/<group> instead.
Now go to the Subscriptions page and select a subscription.
Click on Access control (IAM) in the subscription and select Add > Add custom role:
In the custom role creation page, click the JSON tab and click Edit, then paste the JSON example
and replace the subscription in
assignableScopes with your own subscription id:
Create a role assignment for the Teleport Database Service principal
To grant Teleport permissions, the custom role you created must be assigned to the Teleport service principal - either the managed identity or the app registration you created earlier.
Navigate to the resource scope where you want to make the role assignment. Click Access control (IAM) and select Add > Add role assignment. Choose the custom role you created as the role and the Teleport service principal as a member.
The role assignment should be at a high enough scope to allow the Teleport Database Service to discover all matching databases. See Identify the needed scope for more information about Azure scopes and creating role assignments.
Step 4/5. Start the Database Service
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 5/5. Connect
Log in to your Teleport cluster. Your Azure Cache for Redis databases should appear in the list of available databases:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice
tsh db ls
Name Description Allowed Users Labels Connect ------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ------------- ------- ------- my-azure-redis Azure Redis server in East US [*] ...
my-azure-redis-enterprise Azure Redis Enterprise server in East US [*] ...
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db lsName Description Allowed Users Labels Connect ------------------------- ---------------------------------------- ------------- ------- ------- my-azure-redis Azure Redis server in East US [*] ...my-azure-redis-enterprise Azure Redis Enterprise server in East US [*] ...
By default, Teleport uses the name of the Azure Cache for Redis resource as the
database name. You can override the database name by applying the
TeleportDatabaseName Azure tag to the resource. The value of the tag will be
used as the database name.
To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:
tsh db connect my-azure-redis
Note that the Teleport Database Service will retrieve the access key and
authenticate with the Redis server on the backend automatically. Therefore,
the
AUTH <access-key> command is not required here once connected.
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
tsh db logout my-azure-redis
Troubleshooting
No credential providers error
If you see the error
DefaultAzureCredential: failed to acquire a token. in Database Service logs then Teleport
is not detecting the required credentials to connect to the Azure SDK. Check whether
the credentials have been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service and restart
the Teleport Database Service.
Refer to Azure SDK Authorization
for more information.
Timeout errors
The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require
enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Using the
nc
program you can verify connections to databases:
nc -zv server-name.postgres.database.azure.com 5432
Connection to server-name.postgres.database.azure.com 5432 port [tcp/postgresql] succeeded!
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.