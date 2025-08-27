Get Started with Kubernetes Application Discovery
Teleport can automatically detect applications running in your Kubernetes clusters and register them with your Teleport cluster. In this setup, users with Kubernetes-hosted infrastructure can configure secure access to any new applications they deploy with no need for manual intervention beyond the initial setup step.
In this guide, we show you how to enable Kubernetes application auto-discovery.
How it works
The Teleport Discovery Service queries the API server of the Kubernetes cluster
in which you want to detect applications, maintaining dynamic
app resources to
match the Kubernetes services that it detects within the cluster. The Teleport
Application Service queries the Teleport Auth Service to fetch
app resources,
and proxies applications based the dynamically generated configuration.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
-
A Kubernetes cluster version >= v1.17.0
-
Helm >= 3.4.2
Verify that Helm and Kubernetes are installed and up to date.helm version
version.BuildInfo{Version:"v3.4.2"}kubectl version
Client Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Server Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/2. Create a join token
Create a join token for a new Teleport Agent that will run the Teleport Kubernetes Service, Application Service, and Discovery Service:
tctl tokens add --type=kube,app,discovery
Enabling the
discovery role by default will automatically start the discovery
of Kubernetes services and registration of Teleport applications from them. And
enabling
app role on the chart will start the process of proxying all new
Teleport applications created from discovered Kubernetes services.
Step 2/2. Deploy the agent
If you want to install a new Teleport Agent in your Kubernetes cluster, you can
use the
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart. If you already have a Teleport Agent
installed, you can upgrade it to enable the Kubernetes Application Discovery
by adding the
kube,
app, and
discovery to roles as shown below.
- Install a new agent
- Upgrade an existing agent
Deploy a new Teleport Agent running your configured services by installing the
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart, assigning proxy-address to the
host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service and token to the
join token you created earlier:
helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --set roles=kube\,app\,discovery \ --set kubeClusterName=main-cluster \ --set proxyAddr=proxy-address \ --set authToken=token \ --create-namespace \ --namespace=teleport
If you want to have an existing
teleport-kube-agent installation and want to enable
Kubernetes App Discovery, you need to update the existing installation role to
include
kube,
app, and
discovery roles:
helm upgrade teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --reuse-values \ --set roles=kube\,app\,discovery \ --set authToken=token \ --namespace=teleport
Troubleshooting
First, make sure that all expected agents for the Teleport Discovery, Application, and Kubernetes Services are running. The token you created for them must have the required roles.
If agents are running, but you don't see expected apps appearing in Teleport, there could be two main reasons:
- The Teleport Discovery Service can't find relevant Kubernetes services.
- The Teleport Application Service can't proxy discovered applications.
Make sure that Kubernetes service account under which the Discovery Service is running has enough permissions to list the cluster's services. Also make sure that labels and namespaces configuration is correct.
For the Application Service, make sure that labels in
resources field are defined correctly, specifically that label
teleport.dev/kubernetes-cluster matches
discovery_group field of the Discovery Service running in the Kubernetes cluster.
Next steps
You can configure the scope of the Discovery Service. For more information, see
teleport-kube-agent helm chart
documentation.