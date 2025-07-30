Register a Kubernetes Cluster using IAM Joining
In this guide, we will show you how to register a Kubernetes cluster with Teleport by using the agent's IAM identity to automatically join the Teleport cluster.
How it works
You can register multiple Kubernetes clusters with Teleport by deploying the Teleport Kubernetes Service on each cluster you want to register without having to distribute a joining secret to the Kubernetes cluster.
Once the Kubernetes cluster is registered for the first time, the agent will store its Teleport identity in a Kubernetes secret. The agent will use this identity to automatically join the cluster on subsequent restarts.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
- A Kubernetes cluster version >= v1.17.0
- An existing IAM OpenID Connect (OIDC) provider for your cluster
- Helm >= 3.4.2
- AWS CLI >=
2.10.3or
1.27.81
Verify that Helm and Kubernetes are installed and up to date.
helm version
version.BuildInfo{Version:"v3.4.2"}kubectl version
Client Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Server Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Create a Kubernetes service account with an IAM identity
Teleport supports a mode where agents running in AWS can join the cluster using the IAM identity they are running as. It allows you to register Kubernetes clusters running in AWS without having to distribute a joining secret to the Kubernetes cluster.
To securely join the cluster without relying on the EKS node's Identity, a Teleport Agent must run as a separate Kubernetes service account with an attached IAM role. Relying on the node's identity is not recommended as it can be easily compromised since every pod running on the node has access to the node's identity if IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) is not configured.
For IRSA to work correctly, it requires the Kubernetes cluster to have an IAM OpenID Connect that maps IAM roles to Kubernetes service accounts.
The Kubernetes service account must have access to the
sts:GetCallerIdentity API but
does not require any other permissions.
To create the IAM policy, run the following command:
cat >iam-policy.json <<EOF{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": "sts:GetCallerIdentity", "Resource": "*" } ]}EOF
Then create the IAM policy:
aws iam create-policy --policy-name kube-iam-policy --policy-document file://iam-policy.json{ "Policy": { "PolicyName": "kube-iam-policy", "PolicyId": "ANPAW2Y2Q2Y2Y2Y2Y2Y2Y", "Arn": "arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/kube-iam-policy", "Path": "/", "DefaultVersionId": "v1", "AttachmentCount": 0, "PermissionsBoundaryUsageCount": 0, "IsAttachable": true, "Description": "", "CreateDate": "2021-03-18T15:12:00+00:00", "UpdateDate": "2021-03-18T15:12:00+00:00" }}
Now we need to create the Kubernetes service account and map it to the IAM role. There
are two ways of doing this. You can use
eksctl if your cluster was provisioned
using it or you can use the AWS CLI method.
- Using eksctl
- Using AWS CLI
eksctl supports automatic creation of new IAM roles and mapping it into the Kubernetes Service
Account in the target namespace.
eksctl create iamserviceaccount \ --name teleport-kube-agent-sa \ --namespace teleport-agent \ --cluster kube-cluster \ --region aws-region \ --attach-policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/kube-iam-policy \ --role-name kube-iam-role \ --approve
The referenced parameters are:
- teleport-kube-agent-sa is the name of the Kubernetes service account.
- teleport-agent is the namespace where the Teleport Kubernetes Service is running.
- aws-region is the AWS region where the cluster is running.
- kube-iam-policy is the name of the IAM policy created in the previous step.
- kube-cluster is the name of the Kubernetes cluster.
- kube-iam-role is the name of the IAM role to create.
Once the command completes, you should see a new IAM role created in your AWS account and a new Kubernetes service account created in the target namespace.
Creating a new IAM role and mapping it into the Kubernetes service account in the target namespace using the AWS CLI requires some additional steps.
First, we need to create the target namespace in the Kubernetes cluster and the Kubernetes service account.
kubectl create ns teleport-agentnamespace/teleport-agent createdkubectl create sa teleport-kube-agent-sa -n teleport-agentserviceaccount/teleport-kube-agent-sa created
Then we need to create the IAM role and trust relationship. For that, we need to get the AWS account ID and the OIDC provider URL. If your cluster doesn't have one configured check the following guide: IAM OpenID Connect (OIDC).
To extract the AWS account ID you can use the following command:
account_id=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query "Account" --output text)
The OIDC provider URL can be extracted from the cluster configuration:
oidc_provider=$(aws eks describe-cluster --name kube-cluster --region aws-region --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" --output text | sed -e "s/^https:\/\///")echo $oidc_provideroidc.eks.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/id/[...]
If the output of the command is empty, you need to configure the OIDC provider as mentioned above.
To create the IAM role and trust relationship, run the following command:
cat >trust-relationship.json <<EOF{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::$account_id:oidc-provider/$oidc_provider" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "$oidc_provider:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com", "$oidc_provider:sub": "system:serviceaccount:teleport-agent:teleport-kube-agent-sa" } } } ]}EOF
To create the IAM role, run the following command:
aws iam create-role --role-name kube-iam-role --assume-role-policy-document file://trust-relationship.json --description "my-role-description"
Then attach the service account with the IAM role annotation:
kubectl annotate serviceaccount -n teleport-agent teleport-kube-agent-sa eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn=arn:aws:iam::$account_id:role/kube-iam-role
At this point, the IAM role is ready to be used by the Teleport Kubernetes Service's service account.
Step 2/3. Create the AWS joining token
Create a dynamic token which will allow agents from your AWS account to join your Teleport cluster using the roles defined.
Under the hood, Kubernetes Service instances will prove that they are running in your AWS account by sending a signed Identity Document which matches an allow rule configured in your AWS joining token.
Create the following
token.yaml with an
allow rule specifying your AWS
account and the AWS ARN the agents will be running as.
cat >token.yaml <<EOFkind: tokenversion: v2metadata: # the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are # running in your AWS account to use this token name: kube-iam-tokenspec: # use the minimal set of roles required roles: [Kube] # set the join method allowed for this token join_method: iam allow: # aws_arn is optional and allows you to restrict the IAM role of joining Agents # to a specific IAM role - aws_account: "$account_id" aws_arn: "arn:aws:sts::$account_id:assumed-role/kube-iam-role/*"EOF
Run
tctl create token.yaml to create the token.
Step 3/3. Deploy the Teleport Kubernetes Service
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Switch
kubectl to the Kubernetes cluster and run:
Deploy a Kubernetes agent. It dials back to the Teleport cluster tele.example.com.CLUSTER=iam-clusterPROXY=tele.example.com:443
Install the Teleport Kubernetes agent. Does not create a service account and uses the existing
service account. See serviceAccount.create and serviceAccount.name parameters.helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --set kubeClusterName=${CLUSTER?} \ --set roles="kube\,app\,discovery" \ --set proxyAddr=${PROXY?} \ --set joinParams.method=iam \ --set joinParams.tokenName=kube-iam-token \ --set serviceAccount.create=false \ --set serviceAccount.name=teleport-kube-agent-sa \ --create-namespace \ --namespace=teleport-agent \ --version 17.0.0-dev
Make sure that the Teleport Agent pod is running. You should see one Teleport agent pod pod with a single ready container:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get podsNAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGEteleport-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 32s
List connected clusters using
tsh kube ls and switch between
them using
tsh kube login:
tsh kube ls
Kube Cluster Name Selected
----------------- --------
iam-cluster
kubeconfig now points to the iam-cluster clustertsh kube login iam-cluster
Logged into Kubernetes cluster "iam-cluster". Try 'kubectl version' to test the connection.
kubectl command executed on `iam-cluster` but is routed through the `tele.example.com` cluster.kubectl get pods
If the agent pod is healthy and ready but you cannot see your Kubernetes cluster, it is likely related to RBAC permissions associated with your roles. On the other hand, if you can see your Kubernetes cluster but unable to see any pods, it's likely that your Teleport role does not allow access to pods in the Kubernetes cluster. For both cases, please refer to the section below.
Not seeing Kubernetes clusters?
To authenticate to a Kubernetes cluster via Teleport, your Teleport user's roles must allow access as at least one Kubernetes user or group.
-
Retrieve a list of your current user's Teleport roles. The example below requires the
jqutility for parsing JSON:CURRENT_ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join ("\n")')
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes groups your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_groups[]?'
-
Retrieve the Kubernetes users your roles allow you to access:echo "$CURRENT_ROLES" | xargs -I{} tctl get roles/{} --format json | \ jq '.[0].spec.allow.kubernetes_users[]?'
-
If the output of one of the previous two commands is non-empty, your user can access at least one Kubernetes user or group, so you can proceed to the next step.
-
If both lists are empty, create a Teleport role for the purpose of this guide that can view Kubernetes resources in your cluster.
Create a file called
kube-access.yamlwith the following content:
kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: ['*'] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {}
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f kube-access.yamltip
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
-
Assign the
kube-accessrole to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
kube-accessto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
kube-accessto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Configure the
viewersgroup in your Kubernetes cluster to have the built-in
viewClusterRole. When your Teleport user assumes the
kube-accessrole and sends requests to the Kubernetes API server, the Teleport Kubernetes Service impersonates the
viewersgroup and proxies the requests.
Create a file called
viewers-bind.yamlwith the following contents, binding the built-in
viewClusterRole with the
viewersgroup you enabled your Teleport user to access:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group # Bind the group "viewers", corresponding to the kubernetes_groups we assigned our "kube-access" role above name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole # "view" is a default ClusterRole that grants read-only access to resources # See: https://kubernetes.io/docs/reference/access-authn-authz/rbac/#user-facing-roles name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
-
Apply the
ClusterRoleBindingwith
kubectl:kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml
Next steps
To see all of the options you can set in the values file for the
teleport-kube-agent Helm chart, consult our reference
guide.